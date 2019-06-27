This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former Cork City first-team coach Lisa Fallon appointed by Chelsea in Women's Super League

Fallon spent six years at Cork City where she helped the Leesiders win the Premier Division and two FAI Cups

By Aaron Gallagher Thursday 27 Jun 2019, 7:02 PM
1 hour ago 1,305 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4700464
Fallon after winning the 2016 FAI Cup with Cork City.
Image: Lisa Fallon Twitter
Image: Lisa Fallon Twitter

FORMER CORK CITY coach Lisa Fallon has been hired by Chelsea and will take on a new position with the FA Women’s Super League side in the coming weeks.

Fallon spent six years working at Turners Cross up until last month, firstly as an opposition analyst and later as first-team coach. RTÉ Sport’s Marie Crowe reports that the 42-year-old will take the next step in her coaching career in London with the Blues.

She was brought on board by manager John Caulfield and helped the Leesiders secure the FAI Cup in 2016 and a historic double a year later, trumping rivals Dundalk both in the Premier Division and the FAI Cup final again at the Aviva Stadium.

In the summer of 2016 Fallon also worked as an analyst with Michael O’Neill’s Northern Ireland at the European Championships in France, while she has also worked with Bohemians and with the Dublin senior footballers under Jim Gavin.

“I just love contact with the game,” she told The42 earlier this year speaking about her transition into coaching, having previously worked as a sports reporter.

Lisa Fallon welcomes Jim Gavin Fallon at Jim Gavin's unveiling as Dublin manager in 2012. She previously worked as a sports reporter. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

“When I knew my playing days were over, it was just a natural progression for me. Well, it wasn’t something that I was changing over to because even when I was playing, I was coaching.

“I’d been there, I had been doing it for years. For me, it was something I just loved doing.”

She became the first ever woman to be appointed manager of a men’s senior team in Ireland back in 2013 when she took over at Lakelands FC, who plied their trade in the Leinster Senior League.

From there, she has also coached Pegasus St James’ and up until recently balanced her Cork City duties with those at Sheriff YC under former St Pat’s and Sligo striker Mark Quigley.

Fallon left Cork City at the beginning of June and is currently working as an analyst for RTÉ Sport covering this summer’s Fifa Women’s World Cup.

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

