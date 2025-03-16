Lisa O'Rourke wins silver medal after losing World Boxing Championship final

LISA O’ROURKE has been defeated in the final 70kg division at the Women’s World Boxing Championships in Niš, Serbia.

O’Rourke, who was the 2022 World Champion, lost out to Elena Gapeshina via unanimous decision, meaning she finishes the tournament with a silver medal.

Gapeshina took the first round on the judges’ scorecards although O’Rourke was producing some quality combinations. The Russian fighter prevailed again unanimously on the scorecards in the second round, landing a particularly damaging upper-cut.

The Roscommon woman continued to bring a spirited charge in the final round, but couldn’t unspool her opponent.

More to follow…