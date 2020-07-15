This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 15 July, 2020
Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool

Arsenal are back in this game and it’s due to a Van Dijk howler.

Under pressure from Nelson, the centre-back tries to play it back to Alisson, but Lacazette intercepts, before rounding the goalkeeper and slotting it into the empty net.

The Gunners have barely got a sniff so far, but perhaps that equaliser will galvanise then.

Arsenal have been really poor in these opening stages.

They’ve struggled to string even a few passes together, while allowing Liverpool to dictate the play.

arsenal-v-liverpool-premier-league-emirates-stadium Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette takes a knee and raises a fist in support of the black lives matter. Source: Glyn Kirk/NMC Pool/PA Wire

Firmino plays it through towards Robertson down the left. The full-back gets to the ball ahead of Luiz and his cross finds Mane, who has a simple tap in.

Liverpool have been the better side in these opening minutes, and now deservedly lead.

Big moment of relief for Martinez.

The goalkeeper tries to kick it clear, but Firmino gets the block in and it deflects onto the outside of the post before going out of play.

That would have been a crazy goal.

There hasn’t been too much to report on so far.

It’s been a scrappy opening, with neither side looking particularly threatening.

We’re underway…

Confirmation of tonight’s teams…

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

Liverpool have three games left, and know they must earn victories in each to break Man City’s record tally of 100 points.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have endured a disappointing season that means they are unlikely to secure European football unless they can win the FA Cup.

Even if they win all their remaining games, they will finish on 59 points — their lowest-ever tally for a 38-match campaign.

Kick-off at the Emirates is at 8.15pm.

