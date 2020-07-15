Arsenal face Liverpool, as both sides look to finish their seasons on a high.
Liveblog
Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool
Arsenal are back in this game and it’s due to a Van Dijk howler.
Under pressure from Nelson, the centre-back tries to play it back to Alisson, but Lacazette intercepts, before rounding the goalkeeper and slotting it into the empty net.
The Gunners have barely got a sniff so far, but perhaps that equaliser will galvanise then.
ARSENAL 1-1 LIVERPOOL (LACAZETTE 32)
6 - Sadio Mané has scored six goals against Arsenal in the Premier League, only against Crystal Palace (nine) does he have more in the competition. Authority. pic.twitter.com/9VZzZ728E4— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 15, 2020
Arsenal have been really poor in these opening stages.
They’ve struggled to string even a few passes together, while allowing Liverpool to dictate the play.
Firmino plays it through towards Robertson down the left. The full-back gets to the ball ahead of Luiz and his cross finds Mane, who has a simple tap in.
Liverpool have been the better side in these opening minutes, and now deservedly lead.
ARSENAL 0-1 LIVERPOOL (MANE 20)
Big moment of relief for Martinez.
The goalkeeper tries to kick it clear, but Firmino gets the block in and it deflects onto the outside of the post before going out of play.
That would have been a crazy goal.
There hasn’t been too much to report on so far.
It’s been a scrappy opening, with neither side looking particularly threatening.
5 - Liverpool have won their last five Premier League games in London, including all four this season. They last won 100% of their top-flight games in the capital in a single season back in 1932-33, when Arsenal and Chelsea were the only London sides in the division. Capitalise. pic.twitter.com/TVZg146miV— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 15, 2020
We’re underway…
Confirmation of tonight’s teams…
📋⚫️ Tonight's line-up to face @Arsenal... #ARSLIV— Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) July 15, 2020
📋 Five changes from the weekend...— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 15, 2020
➡️ Cedric, Holding, Saka, Torreira, Nelson
⬅️ Bellerin, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Ceballos, Aubameyang#ARSLIV
Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.
Liverpool have three games left, and know they must earn victories in each to break Man City’s record tally of 100 points.
Arsenal, meanwhile, have endured a disappointing season that means they are unlikely to secure European football unless they can win the FA Cup.
Even if they win all their remaining games, they will finish on 59 points — their lowest-ever tally for a 38-match campaign.
Kick-off at the Emirates is at 8.15pm.
COMMENTS