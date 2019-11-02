This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 2 November, 2019
48Mins

Wesley concedes a free-kick, while challenging for the ball with Lovren, showing his immense frustration after the whistle blows.

The 22-year-old Brazilian forward has cut an isolated figure for much of this first half and has struggled to have any impact.

43Mins

Liverpool counter at pace.

Mane cuts the ball across the box to the onrushing Salah, but the Egyptian uncharacteristically balloons his first-time attempt well over.

40Mins

Liverpool may be a goal down, but they have been the far superior team in recent minutes.

Villa have been under relentless pressure, but are struggling to get out of their half. Wesley’s hold-up play, in particular, could be better.

38Mins

Mane has just been booked for a blatant dive in the box.

Guilbert made it clear to show the referee he did not commit to the challenge, with the Senegal international backed into a tight space.

Robertson’s cross is well cut out by Engels.

Liverpool are looking increasingly dangerous in attack, and it’s hard to see them not scoring the way this game is going.

As I type though, Villa, counter. El Ghazi produces a good cross to Trézéguet at the back post, but the Egypt international completely mishits his volley. 

30Mins

Firmino has the ball in the net, converting an open goal from a Mane cross, but it’s ruled out after another long VAR check.

That looked very tight. The offside flag was raised immediately, before doubt started to creep in, with the Brazilian appearing to be onside on the initial replay.

26Mins

Interestingly, both the title contenders are currently trailing.

A James Ward-Prowse goal after 13 minutes has put Southampton 1-0 up against Man City at the Etihad.

Meanwhile, as I type, Liverpool are responding well to the goal.

Alexander-Arnold charges forward and his shot is deflected out for a corner.

24Mins

Villa take a shock lead and it’s a poor goal from a Liverpool perspective.

McGinn’s free kick from the left sees Trezeguet latching onto it, beating Liverpool’s offside trap and volleying it in through the legs of Alisson.

After a lengthy VAR check for offside in a decision that looks incredibly close, the goal is given.

20Mins

Great chance for Liverpool!

A cross is half cleared. On the right-hand side of the box, Henderson then lofts the ball into the box for Mane, who gets in front of Guilbert. The Senegal international then heads it across the goal and inches wide.

Moments later, Van Dijk plays a superb long pass to Salah, whose first-time sidefooted volley from a tight angle is parried away by Heaton.

13Mins

Villa have been the more threatening side so far.

Liverpool have been slightly subdued, though you get the feeling Dean Smith’s side need to capitalise during this promising early spell, or they will rue not doing so later in the match.

11Mins

Nervy moment for Liverpool.

Jordan Henderson’s backpass looks underhit, in a manner akin to James Milner against Arsenal in the week, but Alisson manages to get to the ball ahead of the attacker.

As I type, a cross is whipped into the box by Targett, with Wijnaldum appearing to play three Villa attackers onside, though they all narrowly miss the ball in.

6Mins

Liverpool have been better since that early scare.

They’ve largely dominated possession and controlled the game, but have yet to carve out a clear-cut opening.

2Mins

Chance for Villa straight away.

El Ghazi gets through the Liverpool defence too easily, but his shot from the edge of the area is straight at Alisson.

An encouraging start for the hosts.

We’re under way…

We’re just a few minutes away from kick-off, as Liverpool look to make it 28 Premier League games unbeaten.

It’s unlikely to be easy though against a Villa side that have won two of their last three games, and have caused a few of the big sides problems already this season.

With Man City hosting struggling Southampton in another of today’s 3pm kick-offs, Liverpool will likely need to win to maintain their six-point lead at the top.

Having dropped points just once in their opening 10 league games this season though, Jurgen Klopp’s men will be confident of continuing their phenomenal recent form.

