Liverpool's Andrew Robertson celebrates scoring his side's first goal.

A LAST-GASP Sadio Mane goal sealed Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League today.

Villa had led for much of the contest, with Andy Robertson equalising in the 87th minute.

More to follow

