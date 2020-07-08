34 mins ago

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

Liverpool need four wins from their final five games for a Premier League record that will see them surpass City’s 100 points tally from the 2017-18 campaign.

A win in their final five games will also see them surpass Juventus’ tally of 102 points — set in 2013-14 — which is a record in Europe’s big five leagues.

Brighton, meanwhile, are nine points clear of safety and are unlikely to go down.

However, they will want to finish the season strongly — five more points will see them eclipse their record Premier League points tally (40 points in the 2017-18 campaign).