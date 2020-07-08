Brighton face Liverpool, as they look to ensure their Premier League safety.
Brighton v Liverpool
Confirmation of tonight’s teams below. Irish internationals Aaron Connolly and Shane Duffy are on the bench for Brighton.
Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.
Liverpool need four wins from their final five games for a Premier League record that will see them surpass City’s 100 points tally from the 2017-18 campaign.
A win in their final five games will also see them surpass Juventus’ tally of 102 points — set in 2013-14 — which is a record in Europe’s big five leagues.
Brighton, meanwhile, are nine points clear of safety and are unlikely to go down.
However, they will want to finish the season strongly — five more points will see them eclipse their record Premier League points tally (40 points in the 2017-18 campaign).
