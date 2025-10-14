The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
LIVE: Ireland v Armenia, World Cup qualifier
Ireland v Armenia
Ireland fans ahead of the game. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO
Who do you think will win tonight?
Poll Results:
Ryan Manning, Will Smallbone and Troy Parrott ahead of the game. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO
Confirmation of the Irish starting XI…
Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.
It’s been a frustrating start to Ireland’s World Cup qualifying campaign, with losses to Armenia and Portugal, plus a draw with Hungary.
Remarkably, the Boys in Green could still finish the night in second place in the group if both themselves and Portugal prevail and there is a four-goal swing.
Yet, as Heimir Hallgrímsson has said, any kind of victory will be welcomed.
Ireland have not won a qualifier since beating Gibraltar in October 2023, and their last World Cup qualifying victory came away to Luxembourg in November 2021.
