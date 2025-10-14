LIVE: Ireland v Armenia, World Cup qualifier

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

It’s been a frustrating start to Ireland’s World Cup qualifying campaign, with losses to Armenia and Portugal, plus a draw with Hungary.

Remarkably, the Boys in Green could still finish the night in second place in the group if both themselves and Portugal prevail and there is a four-goal swing.

Yet, as Heimir Hallgrímsson has said, any kind of victory will be welcomed.

Ireland have not won a qualifier since beating Gibraltar in October 2023, and their last World Cup qualifying victory came away to Luxembourg in November 2021.