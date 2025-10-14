More Stories
Ryan Byrne/INPHO
FreeLive

LIVE: Ireland v Armenia, World Cup qualifier

Ireland face Armenia, as they bid to reinvigorate their World Cup qualifying campaign.
7.01pm, 14 Oct 2025
3

Ireland v Armenia

16 mins ago 7:17PM

ireland-fans-ahead-of-the-game Ireland fans ahead of the game. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

20 mins ago 7:13PM

Who do you think will win tonight?


Poll Results:

Ireland (17)
Draw (10)
Armenia (9)

24 mins ago 7:10PM

ryan-manning-will-smallbone-and-troy-parrott-ahead-of-the-game Ryan Manning, Will Smallbone and Troy Parrott ahead of the game. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

30 mins ago 7:04PM

Confirmation of the Irish starting XI…

31 mins ago 7:03PM

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

It’s been a frustrating start to Ireland’s World Cup qualifying campaign, with losses to Armenia and Portugal, plus a draw with Hungary.

Remarkably, the Boys in Green could still finish the night in second place in the group if both themselves and Portugal prevail and there is a four-goal swing.

Yet, as Heimir Hallgrímsson has said, any kind of victory will be welcomed.

Ireland have not won a qualifier since beating Gibraltar in October 2023, and their last World Cup qualifying victory came away to Luxembourg in November 2021.

Author
View 3 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
3 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie