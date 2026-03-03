The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
LIVE: Ireland v France, World Cup qualifier
Leanne Kiernan, Jessie Stepleton, Tara O'Hanlon and Grace Moloney inspect the pitch ahead of the game. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO
Confirmation of the visitors’ starting XI for this evening…
The other game in Ireland’s group has already finished with Poland drawing 2-2 at home to the Netherlands.
Much of the talk ahead of this campaign had been of Ireland aiming for third place ahead of the Poles, with the French and the Dutch favourites to take the top two spots.
But that result emphasises how Poland — ranked three places above Ireland by Fifa — won’t be easy to take points off either.
Confirmation of Ireland’s starting XI, which is more or less as expected
Hello, and welcome to this evening’s liveblog.
Ireland host France in the opening game of their World Cup qualifying campaign.
Carla Ward’s side will go into the game as underdogs — they are 20 places below tonight’s opponents in the latest Fifa rankings.
However, Ireland have shown they can do it, overcoming France 3-1 at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in July 2024, albeit against a weakened side that had already qualified for the Euros and topped the group anyway.
Tonight, the Girls in Green will be aiming to show that it was not a one-off freak result.
Kick off for tonight’s game at Tallaght Stadium is at 7.30pm.
