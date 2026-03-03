More Stories
Nick Elliott/INPHO
LIVE: Ireland v France, World Cup qualifier

Ireland host France in the opening game of the campaign.
6.46pm, 3 Mar 2026

1 min ago 7:11PM

leanne-kiernan-jessie-stepleton-tara-ohanlon-and-grace-moloney-inspect-the-pitch-ahead-of-the-game Leanne Kiernan, Jessie Stepleton, Tara O'Hanlon and Grace Moloney inspect the pitch ahead of the game. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

5 mins ago 7:05PM

Confirmation of the visitors’ starting XI for this evening…

7 mins ago 7:04PM

The other game in Ireland’s group has already finished with Poland drawing 2-2 at home to the Netherlands.

Much of the talk ahead of this campaign had been of Ireland aiming for third place ahead of the Poles, with the French and the Dutch favourites to take the top two spots.

But that result emphasises how Poland — ranked three places above Ireland by Fifa — won’t be easy to take points off either.

13 mins ago 6:58PM

Confirmation of Ireland’s starting XI, which is more or less as expected

15 mins ago 6:56PM

Hello, and welcome to this evening’s liveblog.

Ireland host France in the opening game of their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Carla Ward’s side will go into the game as underdogs — they are 20 places below tonight’s opponents in the latest Fifa rankings.

However, Ireland have shown they can do it, overcoming France 3-1 at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in July 2024, albeit against a weakened side that had already qualified for the Euros and topped the group anyway.

Tonight, the Girls in Green will be aiming to show that it was not a one-off freak result.

Kick off for tonight’s game at Tallaght Stadium is at 7.30pm.

