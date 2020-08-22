This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Just over 10 minutes before kick-off then, the #banter is flying on the sidelines between Tommy Bowe, Gordon D’Arcy and Peter Stringer. They’re creating their own atmosphere with no crowd to feed off anyway.

Hopefully there’ll be some serious rugby business they can get their teeth into very soon.

Here’s how the teams will line-up for today’s clash.

It’s almost like getting a heap of old friends together for a stag, but there are new faces in there too. Damien De Allende and RG Snyman will be bringing World Cup-winning pedigree in among the Munster ranks.

Leinster:

15. Jordan Larmour
14. Dave Kearney
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. James Lowe
10. Johnny Sexton (captain)
9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy
2. Ronan Kelleher
3. Andrew Porter
4. Ryan Baird
5. Scott Fardy
6. Caelan Doris
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. Sean Cronin
17. Ed Byrne
18. Michael Bent
19. Devin Toner
20. Will Connors
21. Jamison Gibson-Park
22. Ross Byrne
23. Max Deegan

Munster:

15. Shane Daly
14. Andrew Conway
13. Chris Farrell
12. Damian de Allende
11. Keith Earls
10. JJ Hanrahan
9. Conor Murray

1. James Cronin
2. Niall Scannell
3. Stephen Archer
4. RG Snyman
5. Billy Holland
6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
7. Tommy O’Donnell
8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Rhys Marshall
17. Dave Kilcoyne
18. John Ryan
19. Jean Kleyn
20. Chris Cloete
21. Craig Casey
22. Rory Scannell
23. Matt Gallagher

Referee: Andrew Brace.

Now, where were we…

A very good afternoon, rugby fans. Welcome along to our liveblog of the big restart game after a testing six months or so when sport had to take a seat way in the back because of, y’know, the pandemic.

Covid-19 hasn’t gone away, but rugby is right back with us as of 19.35 (eir Sport) this evening and the prospect of seeing Leinster v Munster with the season approaching the business end has us itching to dive head first back into the game again.

