8 mins ago

Kick-off is 14.15 (watch it on RTE 2) and it’s fast approaching, so here is your team-sheet for the afternoon ahead. A debut awaits from Ulster prop Eric O’Sullivan as the loosehead stocks have worn thin for Farrell.

But the return of Johnny Sexton and Robbie Henshaw give a familiar look to the back-line.

Ireland

15. Jacob Stockdale

14. Hugo Keenan

13. Robbie Henshaw

12. Bundee Aki

11. Keith Earls

10. Jonathan Sexton (Captain)

9. Conor Murray 1. Cian Healy

2. Rob Herring

3. Andrew Porter

4. Iain Henderson

5. James Ryan

6. CJ Stander

7. Peter O’Mahony

8. Caelan Doris Replacements: 16. Ronan Kelleher

17. Eric O’Sullivan

18. John Ryan

19. Quinn Roux

20. Josh van der Flier

21. Jamison Gibson Park

22. Ross Byrne

23. Chris Farrell

Scotland

15. Stuart Hogg (captain)

14. Darcy Graham

13. Chris Harris

12. Duncan Taylor

11. Duhan van der Merwe

10. Jaco van der Walt

9. Ali Price

1. Rory Sutherland

2. Fraser Brown

3. Zander Fagerson

4. Scott Cummings

5. Jonny Gray

6. Blade Thomson

7. Jamie Ritchie

8. Matt Fagerson

Replacements:

16. Stuart McInally

17. Oli Kebble

18. Willem Nel

19. Sam Skinner

20. Blair Cowan

21. Sam Hidalgo-Clyne

22. Huw Jones

23. Sean Maitland

Referee: Matt Carley [RFU].