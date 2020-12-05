BE PART OF THE TEAM

Liveblog

Kick-off is 14.15 (watch it on RTE 2) and it’s fast approaching, so here is your team-sheet for the afternoon ahead. A debut awaits from Ulster prop Eric O’Sullivan as the loosehead stocks have worn thin for Farrell.

But the return of Johnny Sexton and Robbie Henshaw give a familiar look to the back-line.

Ireland

15. Jacob Stockdale
14. Hugo Keenan
13. Robbie Henshaw
12. Bundee Aki
11. Keith Earls
10. Jonathan Sexton (Captain)
9. Conor Murray

1. Cian Healy
2. Rob Herring
3. Andrew Porter
4. Iain Henderson
5. James Ryan
6. CJ Stander
7. Peter O’Mahony
8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. Ronan Kelleher
17. Eric O’Sullivan
18. John Ryan
19. Quinn Roux
20. Josh van der Flier
21. Jamison Gibson Park
22. Ross Byrne
23. Chris Farrell

Scotland

15. Stuart Hogg (captain)
14. Darcy Graham
13. Chris Harris
12. Duncan Taylor
11. Duhan van der Merwe
10. Jaco van der Walt
9. Ali Price

1. Rory Sutherland
2. Fraser Brown
3. Zander Fagerson
4. Scott Cummings
5. Jonny Gray
6. Blade Thomson
7. Jamie Ritchie
8. Matt Fagerson

Replacements:

16. Stuart McInally
17. Oli Kebble
18. Willem Nel
19. Sam Skinner
20. Blair Cowan
21. Sam Hidalgo-Clyne
22. Huw Jones
23. Sean Maitland

Referee: Matt Carley [RFU].

Good afternoon. It’s the match you’ve all been… well, expecting to see for a few weeks now.

It’s Andy Farrell’s struggling Ireland side against Gregor Townsend’s Scotland, who must come to Dublin sensing a bit of blood in the water and hoping they can show that they have gained ground on their celtic cousins since the World Cup opener in Japan.

