4:45PM

Just as I type, Palace have scored against Liverpool with the score at 1-1 in the dying minutes. The result would still leave the Reds 10 points ahead of City.

The Etihad outfit can cut that gap this evening, of course, but their task will be far from easy.

The reigning champions are up against a Chelsea team that have won six Premier League games in a row, and prevailed in eight consecutive away matches in all competitions. Their terrific recent form means Frank Lampard’s team currently sit one point above City in the table.

Meanwhile, by their high standards, Pep Guardiola’s side have had a disappointing start to the season, with three defeats in 12 matches, which is just one fewer than in the entirety of last season.

They will particularly be looking to improve on the dispiriting 3-1 loss they suffered against Liverpool before the international break.