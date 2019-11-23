This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Pulisic plays through Kante, who squares it to Abraham, but the striker bends the ball just wide from the edge of the area.

This game continues to be really open with both sides looking very dangerous whenever they go forward.

Big chance for Chelsea!

Abraham sets up Willian, who fires inches wide in a chance similar to the one De Bruyne had moments earlier.

If this game maintains this level of intensity/entertainment, then we’re in for a classic. 

City break again, and again, Aguero finds De Bruyne.

The City attacker dwells too long on the ball though, and Chelsea get back in numbers to avert the danger.

It’s been quite an open game so far, with both sides looking threatening on the counter-attack.

Chance for City early on!

Fernandinho finds Aguero, who slips through De Bruyne, but the Belgian international fires his shot just wide from a tight angle.

A bad omen?

We’re under way…

Of course, after I typed my previous entry, Liverpool have gone ahead again.

That will now put them 12 points ahead of City as it stands.

Hello, you’re very welcome to today’s liveblog.

Just as I type, Palace have scored against Liverpool with the score at 1-1 in the dying minutes. The result would still leave the Reds 10 points ahead of City.

The Etihad outfit can cut that gap this evening, of course, but their task will be far from easy. 

The reigning champions are up against a Chelsea team that have won six Premier League games in a row, and prevailed in eight consecutive away matches in all competitions. Their terrific recent form means Frank Lampard’s team currently sit one point above City in the table.

Meanwhile, by their high standards, Pep Guardiola’s side have had a disappointing start to the season, with three defeats in 12 matches, which is just one fewer than in the entirety of last season.

They will particularly be looking to improve on the dispiriting 3-1 loss they suffered against Liverpool before the international break.

Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

