Wednesday 10 April, 2019
So who do you think will go through ultimately?


Barcelona (1)
Man United (1)


So we’re all set for what should be a fascinating encounter. It’s the first time the sides have met in a competitive match, since the 2011 Champions League final, which Barcelona won 3-1.

United have never lost at home to Barcelona, however, with two wins and two draws as it stands.

The Red Devils don’t go into this game in the best of form. Since the PSG triumph, they have won one and lost three of their past four fixtures.

Barcelona, meanwhile, have won seven of their last eight La Liga matches, and look set to claim another title, as they are currently 11 points ahead of nearest rivals Atletico Madrid.

In the Champions League, Ernesto Valverde’s men have been similarly impressive, particularly at Wembley in the group stages, when they earned an impressive 4-2 win against Tottenham.

