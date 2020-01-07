23 mins ago

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

It’s been a less than satisfactory season so far for both these clubs, but a trophy would certainly provide a boost to either.

United did earn a surprise 2-1 win the last time the sides met back in December, though they still currently trail City by 13 points in the Premier League.

A win over their bitter rivals would certainly help alleviate some of the criticism that has been aimed at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of late.

You get the feeling a win for Pep Guardiola would be similarly significant. The fact that they sit 14 points behind Liverpool suggests City are unlikely to retain the Premier League title, so coming away from this season with a least one major honour would somewhat soften the blow in that regard.