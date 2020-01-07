This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 7 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

4,842 Views 10 Comments
Share

manchester-united-v-manchester-city-carabao-cup-semi-final-first-leg-old-trafford A fan outside the ground before the Carabao Cup semi final first leg match at Old Trafford. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Who do you think will progress?


Poll Results:

Man City (203)
Man United (123)


Confirmation of tonight’s teams…

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

It’s been a less than satisfactory season so far for both these clubs, but a trophy would certainly provide a boost to either.

United did earn a surprise 2-1 win the last time the sides met back in December, though they still currently trail City by 13 points in the Premier League.

A win over their bitter rivals would certainly help alleviate some of the criticism that has been aimed at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of late.

You get the feeling a win for Pep Guardiola would be similarly significant. The fact that they sit 14 points behind Liverpool suggests City are unlikely to retain the Premier League title, so coming away from this season with a least one major honour would somewhat soften the blow in that regard.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie