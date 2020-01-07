Man United face Man City at Old Trafford tonight.
🗞 Here it is... the #MUFC starting XI to face City in our #CarabaoCup semi-final first leg!— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 7, 2020
Your City line-up for tonight!— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 7, 2020
Bravo, Walker, Otamendi, Fernandinho (C), Mendy, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling
Subs | Ederson, Jesus, Aguero, Silva, Cancelo, Foden, E Garcia
Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.
It’s been a less than satisfactory season so far for both these clubs, but a trophy would certainly provide a boost to either.
United did earn a surprise 2-1 win the last time the sides met back in December, though they still currently trail City by 13 points in the Premier League.
A win over their bitter rivals would certainly help alleviate some of the criticism that has been aimed at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of late.
You get the feeling a win for Pep Guardiola would be similarly significant. The fact that they sit 14 points behind Liverpool suggests City are unlikely to retain the Premier League title, so coming away from this season with a least one major honour would somewhat soften the blow in that regard.
