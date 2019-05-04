Liverpool face Newcastle, as the Reds bid to maintain their title push.
Liveblog
Confirmation of today’s teams…
🔴 TEAM NEWS 🔴— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 4, 2019
Our line-up to face @NUFC.#NEWLIV
TEAM NEWS— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) May 4, 2019
Here’s how Newcastle United line up for tonight’s @premierleague clash against @LFC. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/COmczqst8L
You’re very welcome to our liveblog on what is another big game for Liverpool.
The Reds realistically need a win to keep their title dreams alive, with their former manager Rafa Benitez and Newcastle standing in the way for the club’s penultimate league fixture of the season.
Jurgen Klopp’s side cannot afford to dwell on the 3-0 midweek loss to Barcelona in the Champions League, though they will take confidence from the fact that they have won their last seven consecutive league matches.
Newcastle could be tricky opponents for them, however. The Magpies are currently 14th in the league and will be buoyed by the fact that they have won six of their last seven home games.
