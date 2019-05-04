25 mins ago

You’re very welcome to our liveblog on what is another big game for Liverpool.

The Reds realistically need a win to keep their title dreams alive, with their former manager Rafa Benitez and Newcastle standing in the way for the club’s penultimate league fixture of the season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side cannot afford to dwell on the 3-0 midweek loss to Barcelona in the Champions League, though they will take confidence from the fact that they have won their last seven consecutive league matches.

Newcastle could be tricky opponents for them, however. The Magpies are currently 14th in the league and will be buoyed by the fact that they have won six of their last seven home games.