Kante crosses for Tammy Abraham, whose header is deflected wide.

It’s been a decent start by Chelsea — they’ve had a lot of possession and look the more dangerous of the two sides.

It’s a fairly aggressive start from Chelsea.

Their attackers are playing very high up the field and trying to stop Spurs playing out from the back, with the hosts resorting to going long on a couple of occasions already.

We’re underway…

tottenham-hotspur-v-chelsea-premier-league-tottenham-hotspur-stadium (left to right) Tottenham Hotspur's Heung-Min Son, Dele Alli and Danny Rose inspect the pitch ahead of the Premier League match. Source: Nick Potts

Who do you think will win?


Poll Results:

Tottenham (90)
Draw (38)
Chelsea (33)



There’s already been one Premier League game today, with Watford beating Man United 2-0 in a result that will please both Chelsea and Spurs.

You can read the match report here.

Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.

Just three points separate these two teams in the table, with Chelsea currently fourth and Spurs seventh.

The intriguing subplot to the game is that of the master versus the pupil.

Jose Mourinho managed Frank Lampard for so many years at Chelsea, with the pair enjoying great success together during that time,

Now, they find themselves in opposition dugouts.

Ahead of the game, Mourinho has said the two are unlikely to enjoy a post-match drink together.

“I don’t think so because our stadium is built in the way that our office is completely on the inside of our private headquarters.

Until now I didn’t invite any managers to go there and I don’t think I’ll do that with Frank.

“But like I used to say, a big hug before the game and another after the game, that’s for sure, independent of results and who is happy.

“I think our feelings will be forever. I’ll always be grateful to him for what he gave me as a player. Nothing is going to change that.

“I love the guy, I will always love the guy. I hope he loses on Sunday.

