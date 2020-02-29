36 mins ago

Hello, and welcome to our liveblog.

Today looks a fascinating encounter, with Watford battling relegation and Liverpool aiming to take a step closer to the Premier League title.

Liverpool need just four more victories from 11 league games to be certain of Premier League glory.

Per the BBC, beating Watford will equal the longest winning run (19 matches) set by any side in the big five leagues. Bayern Munich currently hold the record, having achieved the feat between October 2013 and March 2014.

Watford are without a win in their last five Premier League fixtures, and will be desperate for a victory, as they currently sit second from bottom in the table.