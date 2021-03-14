Andy Farrell’s Ireland take on Scotland today at Murrayfield – follow it live with us here.
Here are your teams for today’s encounter at Murrayfield.
Scotland
15. Stuart Hogg (captain)
14. Sean Maitland
13. Chris Harris
12. Sam Johnson
11. Duhan van der Merwe
10. Finn Russell
9. Ali Price
1. Rory Sutherland
2. George Turner
3. WP Nel
4. Scott Cummings
5. Jonny Gray
6. Jamie Ritchie
7. Hamish Watson
8. Matt Fagerson
Replacements:
16. David Cherry
17. Jamie Bhatti
18. Simon Berghan
19. Grant Gilchrist
20. Nick Haining
21. Scott Steele
22. Huw Jones
23. Darcy Graham
Ireland:
15. Hugo Keenan
14. Keith Earls
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. James Lowe
10. Johnny Sexton (captain)
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Cian Healy
2. Rob Herring
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Iain Henderson
5. James Ryan
6. Tadhg Beirne
7. Will Connors
8. CJ Stander
Replacements:
16. Rónan Kelleher
17. Dave Kilcoyne
18. Andrew Porter
19. Ryan Baird
20. Jack Conan
21. Conor Murray
22. Billy Burns
23. Jordan Larmour
Referee: Romain Poite [FFR].
Assistant referees: Mathieu Raynal [FFR] and Andrea Piardi [FIR].
TMO: Alexandre Ruiz [FFR].
Hello and welcome to today’s liveblog on a pivotal day for Andy Farrell and Ireland. Having lost their opening two games of this championship, Ireland’s bounceback win against Italy came with an asterisk attached. It was Italy, after all. Everyone else in the Six Nations beats them.
Today, therefore, provides a more realistic assessment of Ireland’s standing. There was nothing definitive about the narrow defeats to Wales and France – a red card and series of injuries to key players being factors you cannot dismiss – the repeated pattern of Ireland failing to convert chances being issues that Farrell and his coaching staff have to address.
Now it’s Scotland, a team Ireland have regularly beaten since 2017, when Joe Schmidt moaned about a bus being late arriving at Murrayfield. The Scots have beaten some good teams in the last five years – England at Twickenham, Wales away, France at home, Australia home and away – but they have also lost to Fiji, Japan and USA.
The much hyped Finn Russell is a game-changer – in that he is as liable to throw an intercept as he is a defence splitting pass. Stuart Hogg, well he’s different. He’s a man in form, a winner. Will he be a winner today, though? The inclination is to say no, that Ireland will sneak another victory. But, for the first time in over 20 years, we enter this game genuinely believing it to be a 50/50 clash. Our money is on Ireland by a few points – but let us know what you think below.
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
COMMENTS