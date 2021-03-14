7 mins ago

Hello and welcome to today’s liveblog on a pivotal day for Andy Farrell and Ireland. Having lost their opening two games of this championship, Ireland’s bounceback win against Italy came with an asterisk attached. It was Italy, after all. Everyone else in the Six Nations beats them.

Today, therefore, provides a more realistic assessment of Ireland’s standing. There was nothing definitive about the narrow defeats to Wales and France – a red card and series of injuries to key players being factors you cannot dismiss – the repeated pattern of Ireland failing to convert chances being issues that Farrell and his coaching staff have to address.

Now it’s Scotland, a team Ireland have regularly beaten since 2017, when Joe Schmidt moaned about a bus being late arriving at Murrayfield. The Scots have beaten some good teams in the last five years – England at Twickenham, Wales away, France at home, Australia home and away – but they have also lost to Fiji, Japan and USA.

The much hyped Finn Russell is a game-changer – in that he is as liable to throw an intercept as he is a defence splitting pass. Stuart Hogg, well he’s different. He’s a man in form, a winner. Will he be a winner today, though? The inclination is to say no, that Ireland will sneak another victory. But, for the first time in over 20 years, we enter this game genuinely believing it to be a 50/50 clash. Our money is on Ireland by a few points – but let us know what you think below.