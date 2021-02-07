We are going minute by minute as Ireland kick off their Six Nations campaign.
Here are your teams for today’s encounter. Kick off is just over 40 minutes away.
Wales:
15. Leigh Halfpenny
14. Louis Rees-Zammit
13. George North
12. Johnny Williams
11. Hallam Amos
10. Dan Biggar
9. Tomos Williams
1. Wyn Jones
2. Ken Owens
3. Tomas Francis
4. Adam Beard
5. Alun Wyn Jones (captain)
6. Dan Lydiate
7. Justin Tipuric
8. Taulupe Faletau
Replacements:
16. Elliot Dee
17. Rhodri Jones
18. Leon Brown
19. Will Rowlands
20. Josh Navidi
21. Gareth Davies
22. Callum Sheedy
23. Nick Tompkins
Ireland:
15: Hugo Keenan
14: Keith Earls
13: Garry Ringrose
12: Robbie Henshaw
11: James Lowe
10: Johnny Sexton (Captain)
9: Conor Murray
1: Cian Healy
2: Rob Herring
3: Andrew Porter
4: Tadhg Beirne
5: James Ryan
6: Peter O’Mahony
7: Josh Van Der Flier
8: CJ Stander
Replacements
16: Ronan Kelleher
17: Dave Kilcoyne
18: Tadhg Furlong
19: Iain Henderson
20: Will Connors
21: Jamison-Gibson Park
22: Billy Burns
23: Jordan Larmour
After yesterday’s stunning win by Scotland in Twickenham, the Six Nations championship has started magnificently, five teams now genuinely believing they are capable of winning the title.
That includes Wales, Ireland’s opponents today, who have picked the most experienced team – 874 caps – in their history. History is also on their side, Ireland having failed to win here since 2013. However when the sides met in the autumn, Ireland won comfortably, 32-9.
“We know the pressure’s building in terms of expectations and results,” Wayne Pivac, the Wales coach, said. “We don’t need to be told.”
Well, we’ll tell you again, anyway. The pressure is building for Pivac. Jonathan Davies is injured; Liam Williams is also out, while Josh Adams has a two-game ban dished out, meaning Hallam Amos gets a chance on the wing, as George North moves to centre. Ireland start favourites.
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
COMMENTS (3)