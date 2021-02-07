4 mins ago

After yesterday’s stunning win by Scotland in Twickenham, the Six Nations championship has started magnificently, five teams now genuinely believing they are capable of winning the title.

That includes Wales, Ireland’s opponents today, who have picked the most experienced team – 874 caps – in their history. History is also on their side, Ireland having failed to win here since 2013. However when the sides met in the autumn, Ireland won comfortably, 32-9.

“We know the pressure’s building in terms of expectations and results,” Wayne Pivac, the Wales coach, said. “We don’t need to be told.”

Well, we’ll tell you again, anyway. The pressure is building for Pivac. Jonathan Davies is injured; Liam Williams is also out, while Josh Adams has a two-game ban dished out, meaning Hallam Amos gets a chance on the wing, as George North moves to centre. Ireland start favourites.