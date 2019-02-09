Liverpool will be looking to reclaim the top spot as they host Eddie Howe’s charges this afternoon.
3 min: Liverpool 0 Bournemouth 0
Early scare for Liverpool as Alisson is called into action to keep out a shot from Fraser. Liverpool reclaim possession and work their way down into the opposition territory.
And we are underway in Anfield!
The 12.30pm kick-off between Man United and Fulham is over, with United climbing up to fourth on the table after a 3-0 win.
Just under 10 minutes to go now. How do you see this one going?
While the attention will naturally be on how this result impacts on Liverpool’s title race against Man City, Bournemouth could sneak up to eight place on the table with a win this afternoon.
The Cherries are just behind Watford and Everton, who are going head-to-head at 3pm today.
Eddie and the lads having a look around before the action begins.
Xherdan Shaqiri taking a look at the surroundings in Anfield ahead of kick-off.
And here is the Bournemouth starting XI:
Bournemouth XI: Boruc; Smith, Cook, Aké, Rico; Ibe, Gosling, Lerma, Surman, Fraser; King.
Here’s how Liverpool will be lining out today:
Alisson; Milner, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Mané.
Hello and welcome along to The42′s coverage of this crunch Premier League tie between Liverpool and Bournemouth.
Sinéad Farrell here and I will be taking you through the coverage minute-by-minute.
There is significant pressure on Jurgen Klopp’s men to get a result at Anfield today and keep their noses in front of Manchester City, who are in action tomorrow against Chelsea.
We’ll have team news for you in the next few minutes along with any last minute chagnes before the 3pm-kick off, so do stay with us.
And as always, we want you to get invovled so if you have any observations on the game let us know in the comment section below or send a Tweet to @Shin_Farrell.
