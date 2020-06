How many times have Liverpool finished second in the Premier League? Twice Three times

Four times Five times

Who is missing from this sequence of Liverpool's record signings: Dean Saunders, Phil Babb, Stan Collymore, Emile Heskey, ____, Fernando Torres, Luis Suarez, Andy Carroll, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk. Xabi Alonso Dirk Kuyt

Djibril Cissé Vladimir Smicer

Liverpool lost their first-ever Premier League game in 1992. Who were the opposition? Manchester United Leeds United

Coventry City Nottingham Forest

Liverpool's lowest-ever points total in a Premier League season is 52. Who was the manager in charge of that season? Graeme Souness Kenny Dalglish

Roy Evans Rafael Benitez

Which of the following words did Rafael Benitez repeat in an infamous press conference ahead of a Premier League game against Stoke City in 2009? Facts History

Rotation Babel

In 2007, Liverpool's disastrous co-owner Tom Hicks compared buying and running the club to which of the following? Manchester United A museum

New York Rangers Weetabix

Okay, you know Steven Gerrard slipped in a decisive 2-0 league defeat to Chelsea in 2014. Demba Ba scored the first goal, but who scored Chelsea's second? Willian Mohamed Salah

Fernando Torres Frank Lampard

Name the only team to beat Liverpool in the 2018/19 Premier League season. Watford Manchester United

Manchester City Arsenal

Which of these sides have never scored at least five goals in a Premier League game against Liverpool? Stoke City Coventry City

Manchester City Manchester United

Liverpool lost a 2009 league game at Sunderland in bizarre circumstances, when the ball deflected into the net off which of the below? Steve Bruce An inflated beach ball

A fan who had invaded the pitch A steward

Which of these superstars scored the most Premier League goals for Liverpool? Torben Piechnik Andriy Voronin

Iago Aspas Bernard Diomede

Which of the following signings did Gerard Houllier compare to Zinedine Zidane? Bruno Cheyrou Salif Diao

Eric Meijer Jean Michel Ferri

Mohamed Salah has won it, and which of these four Liverpool players have also won the Premier League golden boot? Fernando Torres Michael Owen

Robbie Fowler Steven Gerrard

Which of these Irish internationals has made the most Premier League appearances for Liverpool? Steve Finnan Phil Babb

Jason McAteer Mark Kennedy