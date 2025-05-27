Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over Liverpool parade crash

THE CAR THAT yesterday ploughed into tens of people gathered at a parade following Liverpool’s Premier League win is believed to have gained access to the road, which had been closed off, by following an ambulance, a spokesperson for Merseyside Police has said.

Speaking at a press conference this afternoon, the spokesperson said that 11 people of the 50 who were brought to hospital for treatment yesterday remain in hospital. All are in stable condition.

Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said, “It is believed the driver of the Ford Galaxy car involved in this incident was able to follow an ambulance onto Water Street after the road block was temporarily lifted so that the ambulance crew could attend to a member of the public who was having a suspected heart attack.

“As with many large events, with event organisers we planned for all contingencies and this included the implementation of road closures to protect pedestrians and an armed policing presence was also in place throughout the day.

“There was no intelligence to suggest an incident of this nature would take place, and as we previously stated, the incident is not being treated as terrorism.

“An extensive investigation into the precise circumstances of the incident is ongoing and we continue to ask people not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding the incident and refrain from sharing distressing content online.”

A 53-year-old man was arrested after the “horror” incident and four children were among around 50 who were injured – including one child who was seriously hurt.

The man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving offences, and driving while unfit to drive through drugs. He remains in custody where he is being interviewed.

Merseyside Police said the suspect was the driver of the car, white, British and from the Liverpool area, and added that it was not being treated as terrorism.

It appealed for people not to share troubling footage of the incident online but to share it with the investigating police.

Written by Emma Hickey and posted on TheJournal.ie