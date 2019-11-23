This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Liverpool boss Klopp: We can't be brilliant every game

The Reds manager was pleased to see his side get all three points at Crystal Palace in a match where they weren’t at their best.

By The42 Team Saturday 23 Nov 2019, 10:59 PM
1 hour ago 1,513 Views 6 Comments
Jurgen Klopp (file pic).
LIVERPOOL MANAGER Jurgen Klopp has insisted that his side won’t be brilliant in every match after a hard-fought 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Premier League leaders went in front at Selhurst Park in the 49th minute through Sadio Mane, but there would be late drama to follow. 

Wilfried Zaha brought Palace level with an equaliser in the 82nd minute, only for Roberto Firmino to seal a win for the away side three minutes later with a close-range finish. 

The victory stretched Liverpool’s unbeaten streak to 30 Premier League matches, which have consisted of 25 wins and five draws. 

Only Arsenal (49 games in 2004) and Chelsea (40 in 2005) have ever had longer runs without defeat in the history of the competition.

With the win on Saturday, Liverpool went nine points clear at the Premier League summit, with Leicester City their closest challengers. 

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Klopp said he was thankful for his side securing the three points on a day when they were not at their best.

“At the end we won the game and it was deserved as well,” Klopp said. ”There was not too many mistakes but the goal they scored was good.

“I’m happy with the result and big parts of the performance because I know it’s not possible to be brilliant every game.”

Klopp still rued Crystal Palace’s equaliser, saying that his side failed to kill off the game while they had a one-goal lead.

“If you don’t finish the game off they will keep going,” the German continued. “The atmosphere was really good. We defended slightly too deep.

“It’s not that they scored and we decide ‘right we can start winning the game now’. We knew it would be tough. Now we have won, good, let’s go home and prepare for Napoli.”

The Reds will now turn their attention to the Serie A side, whom they will face on Wednesday in the Champions League. 

Liverpool sit atop Group E with nine points, while Napoli are in second just a point behind. Red Bull Salzburg are in third position with four points while Genk are in last with just a solitary point.

The42 Team

