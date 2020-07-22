This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 22 July, 2020
Liverpool lift Premier League trophy on night of celebration at Anfield

Liverpool had set up their trophy presentation with a thrilling 5-3 win over Chelsea.

By The42 Team Wednesday 22 Jul 2020, 11:10 PM
28 minutes ago 4,217 Views 22 Comments
https://the42.ie/5157273

LIVERPOOL LIFTED THE Premier League trophy on the Kop at Anfield tonight, captain Jordan Henderson leading the celebrations after a thrilling 5-3 win beforehand against Chelsea.

liverpool-v-chelsea-premier-league-anfield Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson lifts the Premier League trophy. Source: Paul Ellis

Despite pleas for fans to stay away on the night Liverpool finally got their hands on the trophy, supporters crowded around the stadium even prior to kick-off, while the second half was accompanied by the constant crackling of fireworks lit by fans outside the ground.

On the field, Jurgen Klopp’s men ensured a memorable night was accompanied by a positive result after just two wins in five previous games since they clinched a first title in 30 years.

Naby Keita, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Georginio Wijnaldum, Robert Firmino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all hit the net during Liverpool’s win.

Club legend Kenny Dalglish was part of the presentation as captain Henderson lifted the trophy on a night of celebration inside and outside the stadium on Merseyside.

liverpool-v-chelsea-premier-league-anfield Source: PA

liverpool-v-chelsea-premier-league-anfield

liverpool-v-chelsea-premier-league-anfield Source: Martin Rickett

liverpool-v-chelsea-premier-league-anfield Source: Peter Byrne

