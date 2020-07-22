Liverpool lift Premier League trophy on night of celebration at Anfield

LIVERPOOL LIFTED THE Premier League trophy on the Kop at Anfield tonight, captain Jordan Henderson leading the celebrations after a thrilling 5-3 win beforehand against Chelsea.
Despite pleas for fans to stay away on the night Liverpool finally got their hands on the trophy, supporters crowded around the stadium even prior to kick-off, while the second half was accompanied by the constant crackling of fireworks lit by fans outside the ground.
On the field, Jurgen Klopp’s men ensured a memorable night was accompanied by a positive result after just two wins in five previous games since they clinched a first title in 30 years.
Naby Keita, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Georginio Wijnaldum, Robert Firmino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all hit the net during Liverpool’s win.
Club legend Kenny Dalglish was part of the presentation as captain Henderson lifted the trophy on a night of celebration inside and outside the stadium on Merseyside.
