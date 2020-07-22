Liverpool lift Premier League trophy on night of celebration at Anfield

LIVERPOOL LIFTED THE Premier League trophy on the Kop at Anfield tonight, captain Jordan Henderson leading the celebrations after a thrilling 5-3 win beforehand against Chelsea.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson lifts the Premier League trophy. Source: Paul Ellis

Despite pleas for fans to stay away on the night Liverpool finally got their hands on the trophy, supporters crowded around the stadium even prior to kick-off, while the second half was accompanied by the constant crackling of fireworks lit by fans outside the ground.

On the field, Jurgen Klopp’s men ensured a memorable night was accompanied by a positive result after just two wins in five previous games since they clinched a first title in 30 years.

Naby Keita, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Georginio Wijnaldum, Robert Firmino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all hit the net during Liverpool’s win.

Club legend Kenny Dalglish was part of the presentation as captain Henderson lifted the trophy on a night of celebration inside and outside the stadium on Merseyside.

Source: PA

Source: Martin Rickett

Source: Peter Byrne

