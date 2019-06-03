Liverpool face mid-season Qatar trip as Club World Cup hosts confirmed

LIVERPOOL WILL TRAVEL to Qatar in mid-season as Fifa have confirmed the country will host the Club World Cup in both 2019 and 2020 before the competition undergoes a substantial revamp.

The Champions League winners will be among the teams competing for this year’s title, which is expected to take place in December.

The two tournaments will act as warm-up events for the 2022 World Cup, which will also be held in Qatar.

Those finals are being played in November and December in order to avoid the extreme summer temperatures in the Gulf state.

Fifa’s next council meeting will include a discussion about potential hosts for the 2021 Club World Cup, when the tournament is to be expanded to 24 teams as part of a major remodelling.

It was initially thought that the competition would not take place in 2019 and 2020 as the changes were made, but that decision has been reversed.

Liverpool have earned the chance to participate in the tournament by beating Tottenham 2-0 in the Champions League final in Madrid, courtesy of a Mohamed Salah penalty and a Divock Origi strike.

It will be Liverpool’s first appearance in the Club World Cup since 2005 – their debut in the competition - when they lost 1-0 to Brazilian outfit Sao Paulo in the final, qualifying after their historic comeback and penalty shoot-out victory over AC Milan in Istanbul.

The last English club to take part in the tournament – Chelsea – also lost by a 1-0 scoreline to Brazilian opposition in Corinthians, with Manchester United the only Premier League outfit to have claimed the title.

Real Madrid have won the past three Club World Cups and no team outside Spain has lifted the trophy since Bayern Munich in 2013.

This will be the latest addition to Liverpool’s fixture schedule in the first-half of next season. They will also face Manchester City in the Community Shield at the start of August, and then face Chelsea in the Uefa Super Cup final in Istanbul on 14 August.