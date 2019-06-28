This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Friday 28 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

‘Liverpool don’t need £100m signings’

John Barnes. believes Jurgen Klopp boasts a strong enough starting XI to make further depth the only transfer requirement at Anfield.

By The42 Team Friday 28 Jun 2019, 9:00 PM
1 hour ago 3,879 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4702626
John Barnes (file pic).
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
John Barnes (file pic).
John Barnes (file pic).
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

LIVERPOOL HAVE NO need to go and sign a player for £100 million this summer, says John Barnes, with Jurgen Klopp requiring only minor tweaks to a squad that could do with greater depth.

The Reds have invested heavily in recent transfer windows.

Record-breaking moves for the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson have been sanctioned, allowing Klopp to piece together a side capable of challenging for Premier League and Champions League honours.

The German tactician has admitted that more funds will be required in order to keep pace with domestic and continental rivals, but Barnes is not convinced that ready-made starters are needed.

The former Reds midfielder told The Liverpool Offside: “I actually feel the opposite. I’m looking for something exciting but not necessarily anything new.

“Last season we needed players like Virgil van Dijk and Alisson to come into the team to be the main pieces in the squad and maximise the potential we had.

“This year, I don’t think there are any players who will be coming in to take the place of [Mohamed] Salah, [Sadio] Mane, [Roberto] Firmino, or Van Dijk, so instead what we need to do is supplement the squad.

“I don’t think we’re going to go out and get a player for £100m to go straight into the team, but we don’t need that.”

Barnes added: “But there are players out there who can improve the next nine or 10 players after that, which is a relatively easier thing to do.

“Our current rivals, even City included, currently need a few players to improve the first XI and there aren’t that many players out there like that. We don’t need that and we’re just looking for players to improve the squad.”

Liverpool have acquired several world-class talents, but Barnes believes collective spirit is of greater importance to Klopp and his team than boasting the supposedly best players on the planet.

The ex-England international said: “The identity on the pitch is clear.

“No matter how we feel about the players in the team, there is a certain dynamic and profile that they fit under Jurgen Klopp.

“The likes of Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva are fantastic players, Liverpool under Klopp don’t want players like that. We have a team where we don’t have the best players as much as we need and have players who fit into the system Klopp has put in place.

“The teams I played for had that similar clear understanding of our identity but it’s also apparent that we also haven’t seen that in the last 15 years at the club.

“The club, the city, the fans have clear expectations of the effort and desire they want to see from this team and that’s the difference between the Liverpool team that you see now and the teams in the last 10-15 years.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie