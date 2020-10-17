Liverpool ask Premier League to review VAR decisions from derby

LIVERPOOL HAVE ASKED the Premier League to review the application of VAR in two pivotal incidents during their 2-2 Merseyside derby draw with Everton at Goodison Park.

Manager Jurgen Klopp was fuming that Jordan Henderson’s potential winner in added time against 10 men was ruled out for a barely-perceptible offside decision against Sadio Mane.

He was also at a loss to explain how Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford had not been dismissed and conceded an early penalty for a knee-high challenge on Virgil Van Dijk.

Hard to find the words right now... will leave others to explain it 🤷‍♂️

Great performance from the lads!! #YNWA pic.twitter.com/D1N04jCab4 — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) October 17, 2020

The lunge ended the Holland captain’s afternoon and could see him set for a spell on the sidelines after he went to hospital for a scan on a knee injury.

Pickford escaped punishment as Van Dijk was offside in the build-up, although it is understood VAR official David Coote subsequently did not check for a potential red card, despite having the power to do so, after making a ruling on the first infringement.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The PA news agency understands Liverpool have called into question the failure to scrutinise Pickford’s challenge on Van Dijk and take appropriate action, and have also asked for clarity on which part of Mane’s body was deemed to be offside and the moment that VAR decided to freeze the frame.

It is understood dialogue between top-flight clubs, the Premier League and the PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Board) is encouraged and happens regularly.

Feedback from clubs over VAR is also encouraged, through what is viewed to be an open line of communication.