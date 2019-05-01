This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Liverpool CEO calls for respect from fans after reported trouble in Barcelona

Footage has emerged showing two separate incidents of individuals being pushed into fountains.

By The42 Team Wednesday 1 May 2019, 12:13 PM
Image: Peter Byrne
Moore: Urged Liverpool fans to behave with "grace and humility" in Barcelona.
Image: Peter Byrne

LIVERPOOL CEO PETER Moore has called on the club’s fans to behave in a respectful manner after videos surfaced online showing unpleasant incidents in Barcelona.

Jurgen Klopp’s side take on Barca in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie at Camp Nou on Wednesday.

“Liverpool Football Club is working with Merseyside Police and the authorities in Spain, who are endeavouring to identify those involved in the incident,” the club said in a statement.

“Such behaviour is clearly totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further while the situation is ongoing other than to confirm the club will follow due process in any and all cases of this nature.”

Writing on Twitter on Wednesday, Moore said: “We proudly sing that we’ve conquered all of Europe.

“But let’s treat this beautiful city with the respect that it deserves, and act in a manner that is befitting of LFC.

“By all means have a good time, but we are Liverpool, and as such, let’s visit here with grace and humility.”

