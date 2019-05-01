Liverpool CEO calls for respect from fans after reported trouble in Barcelona

Moore: Urged Liverpool fans to behave with "grace and humility" in Barcelona.

Moore: Urged Liverpool fans to behave with "grace and humility" in Barcelona.

LIVERPOOL CEO PETER Moore has called on the club’s fans to behave in a respectful manner after videos surfaced online showing unpleasant incidents in Barcelona.

Jurgen Klopp’s side take on Barca in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie at Camp Nou on Wednesday.

Footage has emerged showing two separate incidents of individuals being pushed into fountains.

“Liverpool Football Club is working with Merseyside Police and the authorities in Spain, who are endeavouring to identify those involved in the incident,” the club said in a statement.

“Such behaviour is clearly totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated. “It would be inappropriate to comment further while the situation is ongoing other than to confirm the club will follow due process in any and all cases of this nature.”

Writing on Twitter on Wednesday, Moore said: “We proudly sing that we’ve conquered all of Europe.

“But let’s treat this beautiful city with the respect that it deserves, and act in a manner that is befitting of LFC.

“By all means have a good time, but we are Liverpool, and as such, let’s visit here with grace and humility.”

