This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 8 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Liverpool loanee extends Bournemouth stay

Harry Wilson will be sticking around for the upcoming relegation fight.

By Press Association Monday 8 Jun 2020, 2:12 PM
1 hour ago 3 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5117438
Harry Wilson (file pic).
Image: Andrew Matthews
Harry Wilson (file pic).
Harry Wilson (file pic).
Image: Andrew Matthews

HARRY WILSON will see out the season with Bournemouth after signing an extension to his loan deal from Liverpool.

Wilson’s loan was due to expire on 30 June, but with the season extended due to the coronavirus pandemic the Cherries have announced the Wales winger will remain on the south coast until the end of the campaign.

Confirmation of Wilson’s availability will come as a welcome boost to the Cherries in their battle against relegation, with the 23-year-old having impressed in his first top-flight season with seven goals in 27 appearances making him Bournemouth’s second top scorer.

Bournemouth, who sit in 18th place but level on points with Watford above them, are due to resume their campaign at home to Crystal Palace on 20 June, with the match set to be the first Premier League game shown on the BBC.

Wilson has come through the ranks with Liverpool and has set his sights on trying to force his way into Jurgen Klopp’s thinking for next season once his loan with the Cherries is complete.

To date, Wilson has made only one appearances for the Reds – against Plymouth in the FA Cup in 2017 – spending time on loan with Crewe, Hull and Derby before Bournemouth.

Related Reads

08.06.20 Championship fixtures and TV schedule confirmed, as Leeds aim to end 16-year wait for Premier League return
29.05.20 Real and Man United remain football's most valuable clubs

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie