Liverpool-Man United clash subject to safety decision due to heavy snow

LIVERPOOL SAY “EVERY effort” is being made for their home game with Manchester United to take place on Sunday amid adverse weather conditions on Merseyside, with a decision expected just after midday.

Snow fell across Merseyside and the north west overnight and Liverpool City Council’s Safety Advisory Group met on Sunday morning to determine whether the Premier League match could go ahead due to access issues.

The group will reconvene at midday in the hope that weather conditions will ease and the fixture – one of the biggest in English football – will kick-off as scheduled at 4.30pm.

“A safety meeting was held this morning to assess the weather and travel conditions for today’s fixture against Manchester United at Anfield,” league leaders Liverpool posted on their official X account.

“At this stage the match is planned to go ahead as normal and every effort is being made to get the game on.

“A further safety meeting will take place again at midday to assess the latest conditions.

“We will update supporters just as soon as we can. Please take extra care out there, Reds.”

Our match against Liverpool is set to still go ahead at this stage, despite snow and weather warnings in the North West today.



An amber alert for snow and ice has been issued for Liverpool and Manchester by the Met Office until Sunday night.

Last month the Merseyside debut between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park was postponed on safety grounds.

On that occasion high winds from Storm Darragh resulted in severe travel disruption in and around the city.

The League Two fixtures between Chesterfield and Gillingham and Fleetwood and AFC Wimbledon were postponed on Sunday morning, but racing is set to go ahead at Chepstow and Plumpton after both racecourses passed morning inspections.

While the two All-Ireland senior club football finals were postponed here yesterday, Naas has also been given the go ahead for today’s racing.

A 7.30am inspection was called due to the threat of snow, but that failed to materialise.

Brendan Sheridan, clerk of the course for the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board, said: “We had no snow overnight, we’ve had 11 millimetres of rain and the ground is now soft, soft to heavy in places.”

The Grade One Lawlor’s Of Naas Novice Hurdle is the feature event on a quality card.

The All-Ireland junior club football semi-final between An Cheathrú Rua and Ballinagar is also set to go ahead as planned.

#GAA news: Following a pitch inspection this morning, the @AIB_GAA All-Ireland Club JFC Semi-Final, An Cheathrú Rua v Ballinagar, will go ahead as planned at King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, 1pm throw-in — The GAA (@officialgaa) January 5, 2025

- Additional reporting from Emma Duffy