Man United stun Liverpool to end nine-year wait for win at Anfield

Liverpool 1

Man United 2

LIVERPOOL SLUMPED to a fourth consecutive defeat for the first time in 11 years as Manchester United won 2-1 on Sunday to end their near decade-long wait for victory at Anfield.

Harry Maguire’s 84th-minute header secured back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time in Ruben Amorim’s tenure as United boss.

12 minutes from time, Cody Gakpo had cancelled out Bryan Mbeumo’s opener after just 61 seconds.

Diogo Dalot celebrates Manchester United's winning goal. AP Photo / Ian Hodgson/Alamy Stock Photo AP Photo / Ian Hodgson/Alamy Stock Photo / Ian Hodgson/Alamy Stock Photo

Defeat leaves Liverpool four points adrift of Arsenal at the top of the table and Arne Slot still searching for answers on how to get the right blend after splashing out nearly £450 million (€518 million) on new players in the transfer market.

United closed to within two points of their historic rivals and up to ninth in the table to ease the pressure on Amorim after his biggest win in nearly a year in charge.

Liverpool had only lost one of the previous 14 Premier League meetings between the sides, and United had not tasted victory at Anfield since the early days of Jurgen Klopp’s reign in January 2016.

However, the Reds are in a state of flux after transforming the squad that stormed to the title last season and the tragic loss of Diogo Jota, who died in a car accident in July.

After three consecutive defeats for the first time in Slot’s reign, Liverpool could barely have imagined a worse start.

Arne Slot's Liverpool have now lost their last four games in all competitions. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Mbeumo sped past Virgil van Dijk with ease before firing past Giorgi Mamardashvili from Amad Diallo’s pass after barely a minute.

The home side and support were furious that the play was not stopped in the build-up after Alexis MacAllister went down with a head injury, inflicted by his own captain, Van Dijk.

Slot left £100 million (€115 million) signing Florian Wirtz on the bench for the second consecutive game as he looked in vain to find the right balance between defence and attack.

Gakpo should have levelled for the defending champions when he hit the post from Mohamed Salah’s through ball in Liverpool’s one flowing move of the first half.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah reacts during the Premier League match at Anfield. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

However, it was United who should have been further in front by half-time.

Bruno Fernandes spurned a glorious chance to double the Red Devils’ lead when he hit the outside of the post when unmarked from the edge of the area.

At the other end, Senne Lammens was rarely troubled in the first 45 minutes, but produced a big save when called upon to deny Alexander Isak his first Premier League goal since joining Liverpool for a British transfer record £125 million (€144 million).

A Gakpo deflected cross then came back off the post, and the Dutchman rattled the woodwork for a third time early in the second half.

Slot turned to his near £200 million (€230 million) in forward options off the bench as Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike were introduced on the hour mark to join Salah, Gakpo and Isak in a five-man attack.

Salah has scored more goals than any other player in this fixture, but his lack of form showed in a wild finish to slice wide with just Lammens to beat at the back post.

Maguire headed United's winner in the 84th minute. AP Photo / Ian Hodgson/Alamy Stock Photo AP Photo / Ian Hodgson/Alamy Stock Photo / Ian Hodgson/Alamy Stock Photo

Liverpool’s wealth of attacking talent finally broke the door down when Federico Chiesa, who had replaced Isak moments earlier, drilled in a low cross that Gakpo converted from point-blank range.

Yet, their defensive frailties meant parity only lasted six minutes as Maguire was left unmarked to head in Fernandes’s looping cross.

Gakpo should still have rescued a point when he headed wide with the goal gaping from Jeremie Frimpong’s inviting delivery.

But Liverpool fell to their first league defeat at Anfield in over a year in another blow to their hopes of usurping United with a record 21st English top-flight title.

– © AFP 2025