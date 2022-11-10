Membership : Access or Sign Up
Liverpool handed Manchester City tie in Carabao Cup fourth round

The ties are set to be played week commencing 19 December – just after the World Cup final.

1 hour ago 1,846 Views 1 Comment
Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp will go head-to-head once again.
Image: PA

THE DRAW FOR the fourth round — or last 16 — of the Carabao Cup has thrown up a big clash between Liverpool and Manchester City.

The ties are set to be played the week commencing 19 December – just after the World Cup final in Qatar.

With the Premier League not set to resume until St Stephen’s Day, it remains to be seen which top-flight players will be involved in the domestic cup competition.

Caoimhín Kelleher and co. face a trip to Manchester in the headline fixture as they look to defend their title.

The Irish goalkeeper was the penalty shoot-out hero last night as Jurgen Klopp’s Reds edged past Derby County at Anfield. Pep Guardiola’s City beat last year’s runners-up Chelsea 2-0 at the Etihad.

Manchester United, who came through a six-goal second half against Aston Villa this evening, are due to welcome current Championship leaders Burnley to Old Trafford next.

League Two Gillingham pulled off a shock shoot-out win at Brentford, and have been rewarded with a trip to Wolves.

Championship promotion hopefuls Blackburn beat West Ham 10-9 on spot-kicks and will be at home against Nottingham Forest, who put Tottenham out on Wednesday night.

Brighton won 3-1 at Arsenal and have been handed another trip to London, away at Charlton.

New Southampton boss Nathan Jones will be hoping to avoid an upset in their home tie with League One Lincoln, who knocked out Bristol City in round three.

In an all-Premier League tie, Newcastle will host Bournemouth, who were 4-1 winners over Everton, while Leicester travel to MK Dons.

It’s a reunion for Magpies boss Eddie Howe with his former side.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

