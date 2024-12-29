Liverpool outclass West Ham to go 8 points clear

LIVERPOOL MOVED a step closer to a record-equalling 20th English top-flight title as a 5-0 thrashing of West Ham opened up an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota were on target for the rampant Reds in east London as they ended the year as huge favourites to deliver just a second league title in 35 years.

Nottingham Forest are the surprise closest challengers in second, but Arsenal and Chelsea can close the gap when they are in action later in the week.

Arne Slot has repeatedly stressed nothing can be won yet with Liverpool still one game shy of the halfway mark in the Premier League.

But the Dutchman’s succession of Jurgen Klopp continues to look flawless after a 23rd win in 27 matches in all competitions.

Slot was able to recall Diaz, who had been rested for the 3-1 win over Leicester on St Stephen’s Day, and it was the Colombian who opened the floodgates on 30 minutes at the London Stadium.

Diaz’s intended pass into Curtis Jones rebounded back into his path off a West Ham defender and he dispatched his shot low into the corner.

Mohammed Kudus was inches away from an equaliser when his effort came back off the post.

But another heavy home defeat puts Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui back under pressure after a four-game unbeaten run.

Two goals in four minutes just before half-time killed the game as a contest.

Salah’s delightful turn helped tee up Gakpo to roll in his ninth goal in 14 games.

The Egyptian then curled in at Alphonse Areola’s near post, with some help from the West Ham goalkeeper, to hit the 20-goal mark for the eighth consecutive season since joining Liverpool in 2017.

Speculation over Alexander-Arnold, Salah and Virgil van Dijk’s futures has not derailed Liverpool’s flying start under Slot.

All three could discuss a move to a foreign club on a free transfer next season within days, but remain focused for the moment on winning a second Premier League title together.

Rumours over Alexander-Arnold’s potential move to Real Madrid have resurfaced again in the Spanish media over the past week and the England international showed why he is a man in demand with a thunderous strike that deflected in off Max Kilman.

Jota’s appearance as a substitute was further evidence of the extra firepower Liverpool enjoy over their title rivals.

The Portuguese set the seal on a dominant win with the finish for the fifth goal but had another sumptuous Salah assist to thank for it.

Salah jinked his way beyond three West Ham defenders before laying the ball to Jota for his 13th Premier League assist of the season to go with 17 goals in 18 games.

