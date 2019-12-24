This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Oxlade-Chamberlain to miss festive period with ligament damage

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that the midfielder will not play again this year.

By The42 Team Tuesday 24 Dec 2019, 11:08 AM
39 minutes ago 935 Views 3 Comments
Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

JURGEN KLOPP IS unsure how long Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be sidelined but says the Liverpool midfielder has no chance of facing Leicester City or Wolves after suffering ankle ligament damage.

Oxlade-Chamberlain limped out of the Premier League leaders’ Club World Cup final victory over Flamengo last Saturday 15 minutes from the end of normal time.

Klopp revealed the former Arsenal man will not play again this year and is waiting to discover when he will return in 2020.

When asked about the injury situation, the Liverpool manager said at a press conference on Tuesday: “No news on anyone else, which is good news.

“With Oxlade, it was probably what we expected. You have three ligaments on the outside of the ankle and one of them is damaged, now we have to see how quick we can fix that.

“I don’t know exactly, I had that injury myself but it’s years ago. It can take a while or it can be quicker, but no chance for Thursday [against Leicester] or this year.”

Klopp added that centre-backs Joel Matip (knee) and Dejan Lovren (groin) and midfielder Fabinho (ankle) are making good progress, but are not ready to make their comebacks.

Liverpool hold a 10-point lead over second-placed Leicester with a game in hand ahead of their clash at the King Power Stadium.

The42 Team

