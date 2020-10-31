BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Saturday 31 October 2020
Advertisement

Jota strikes late as Liverpool come from behind to go top

West Ham took an early lead but just like last week, Jurgen Klopp’s men found a way to pick up all three points.

By AFP Saturday 31 Oct 2020, 7:52 PM
1 hour ago 4,454 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/5251074
Diogo Jota celebrates his late winner for the hosts.
Image: PA
Diogo Jota celebrates his late winner for the hosts.
Diogo Jota celebrates his late winner for the hosts.
Image: PA

DIOGO JOTA CAME off the bench to score the winner five minutes from time as Liverpool came from behind to beat West Ham 2-1 and move three points clear at the top of the Premier League on Saturday.

Pablo Fornals took advantage of a depleted Liverpool defence to put the visitors in front early on, but just as against Sheffield United last weekend, Jurgen Klopp’s men fought back thanks to Jota’s flying start to his Liverpool career.

Despite scoring against the Blades and Midtjylland in the Champions League in midweek, the Portuguese had to settle for a place on the bench.

But after Mohamed Salah levelled from the penalty spot, Jota scored twice in quick succession after being introduced 20 minutes from time.

Jota’s first effort was ruled out after a VAR review for a foul by Sadio Mane, but as they so often showed by scoring late winners in their romp to the title last season, Liverpool were not to be denied as the Portuguese fired home from Xherdan Shaqiri’s pass.

Liverpool’s defensive woes without the injured Virgil van Dijk continued as they have now conceded more goals than any other side in the Premier League this season.

Nathaniel Phillips made his league debut for the champions at the heart of the defence with Joel Matip and Fabinho also out injured.

But it was Liverpool’s other first-choice centre-back Joe Gomez who was at fault for the opening goal as his misplaced header went straight to Fornals, whose low shot found the bottom corner via the inside of the post.

David Moyes’s men had been on an impressive unbeaten run in the Premier League, taking eight points from games against Wolves, Leicester, Tottenham and Manchester City over the past month.

The visitors sat in doggedly to defend their lead, but lacked threat on the counter-attack to add to it without the injured Michail Antonio.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

And the Hammers gave Liverpool a route back into the game three minutes before half-time when Salah made the most of Arthur Masuaku’s challenge to win a penalty.

The Egyptian smashed home his 14th consecutive successful spot-kick to bring the Reds level and ward off a potential first league defeat at Anfield since April 2017.

Masuaku nearly made amends early in the second-half putting in a low cross for Fornals who could only shoot tamely into the arms of Alisson Becker.

However, the vast majority of the action was still taking place in the West Ham half as Liverpool penned the visitors back.

Klopp turned to Jota and Shaqiri for inspiration off the bench and the changes worked to perfection.

Jota thought he had scored the winner earlier as he smashed home a loose ball after Mane clashed with Lukasz Fabianski and Angelo Ogbonna, but the goal was ruled out for a foul by the Senegalese.

But the Portuguese did register his fourth goal in seven Liverpool appearances since joining from Wolves in September as he kept his head with a cool finish from Shaqiri’s brilliant pass to open up the mass ranks of West Ham defence.

© – AFP, 2020

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie