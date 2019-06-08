Shelbourne hold onto top spot as Longford remain hot on their heels

SHELBOURNE MAINTAINED THEIR position at the top of the SSE Airtricity First Division table with a 1-0 victory over Bray today.

Karl Moore’s 14th minute goal for Shels proved the difference between the sides.

Longford Town kept the heat on and remain a point behind after the saw off Wexford Youths on a scoreline of 1-0. Jamie Doyle hit the winner in the 89th-minute to hand Longford a huge victory.

Elsewhere in the second tier, Drogheda United enjoyed a 4-2 win against Athlone Town. They led 3-0 at the interval after goals from Sean Brennan, Chris Lyons and Luke Heeney.

Evan Pierce and Kaleem Simon scored a goal each in the space of three minutes to give the visitors life, but James Clarke sealed the win eight minutes from time.

Limerick defeated Galway United 2-1 thanks to second-half goals from Lee Devitt Molloy and Kieran Hanlon, after Shane Doherty had sent Galway into a 33rd minute lead.

Finally, Jack Watson equalised in the 78th minute as Cabinteely and Cobh Ramblers drew 2-2. Kevin Taylor and Jason Kabia hit the net for Cobh, while Rob Manley scored Cabinteely’s opening goal.

