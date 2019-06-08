This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 8 June, 2019
Shelbourne hold onto top spot as Longford remain hot on their heels

Karl Moore bagged the all-important goal for Shels today.

By The42 Team Saturday 8 Jun 2019, 9:36 PM
14 minutes ago 237 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4674288
File photo of Shelbourne's Daniel McKenna.
SHELBOURNE MAINTAINED THEIR position at the top of the SSE Airtricity First Division table with a 1-0 victory over Bray today.

Karl Moore’s 14th minute goal for Shels proved the difference between the sides.

Longford Town kept the heat on and remain a point behind after the saw off Wexford Youths on a scoreline of 1-0. Jamie Doyle hit the winner in the 89th-minute to hand Longford a huge victory.

Elsewhere in the second tier, Drogheda United enjoyed a 4-2 win against Athlone Town. They led 3-0 at the interval after goals from Sean Brennan, Chris Lyons and Luke Heeney. 

Evan Pierce and Kaleem Simon scored a goal each in the space of three minutes to give the visitors life, but James Clarke sealed the win eight minutes from time. 

Limerick defeated Galway United 2-1 thanks to second-half goals from Lee Devitt Molloy and Kieran Hanlon, after Shane Doherty had sent Galway into a 33rd minute lead.

Finally, Jack Watson equalised in the 78th minute as Cabinteely and Cobh Ramblers drew 2-2. Kevin Taylor and Jason Kabia hit the net for Cobh, while Rob Manley scored Cabinteely’s opening goal.

Jamie Doyle scores in the 89th-minute

The42 Team

