Mayo use Ruislip wind to full effect as they see off London

London 1-15

Mayo 0-31

MAYO SWEPT LONDON aside at a packed out McGovern Park in Ruislip on Saturday afternoon with Ryan O’Donoghue starring for Andy Moran’s men in attack.

In the shadow of RAF Northolt, the men from the west showed some pinpoint accuracy in front of goal with Jack Carney’s gorgeous outside of the boot two-pointer at the end of the first half the highlight of a game.

It was a tight opening 15 minutes with both sides exchanging scores before the Division 1 outfit took control and showed their class as they used the strong wind blowing in their favour.

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Joe McGill kicks a point for London. Gerry McManus / INPHO Gerry McManus / INPHO / INPHO

A burst of scores in the second quarter from Mayo stretched the lead from a single point to 11 points at the break, although the Exiles’ Joe McGill had an excellent goal chance to reduce the deficit. It was superbly blocked by Fenton Kelly close to the end of the half.

London did find the net early and threaten a comeback in the second half as Michael O’Reilly fired home after a mesmerising run down the left side, but Mayo managed the game professionally from that point on.

Ryan O’Donoghue punished the home side’s indiscipline with six scores from frees including a wonderful two-point free in the opening half. Mayo will have much sterner tests in this year’s Connacht and All-Ireland champions but they showed their large travelling contingent exactly what they came across the water to see, their intensity never dipped and they moved the ball with purpose throughout.

It may not have been London’s day but Michael Maher will be quietly very pleased with his side’s performance as Jim Davis scored three incredible two pointers late on and they will head into the Tailteann Cup hoping to build on this impressive display.

London: A Walsh, D Rooney (M Friel 60’), M Moynihan, S O’Donoghue, C McKeon (L Murphy 56’), C Goggin (F Crowley 50’), C O’Donoghue (C Gaughan 64’), L Gallagher, D Clarke (N Feeney 50’), J Obahor, J Davis, K Healy, M O’Reilly, S Rafter, J McGill.

Mayo: R Hennelly, J Coyne, R Brickenden, F Kelly, S Callinan, M Plunkett (S Coen 60’), P Durcan, B Tuohy, D McBrien, J Carney (D O’Connor 61’), R O’Donoghue, H O’Loughlin (J Flynn 46’), C McHale, A O’Shea (C O’Connor 56’), P Towey (T Conroy 46’).