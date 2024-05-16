Uefa badge holder and All-Ireland winner - the London team that blitzed Offaly

YOU’D HAVE TO feel some sympathy for London. There they were, registering perhaps the most impressive result of the Exiles in Gaelic football by beating Offaly by twelve points, only for it to fall on the same weekend as the GAAGO fiasco and some breathtaking games.

Things get feisty between London and Offaly. Evan Treacy / INPHO Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

This weekend they can book their place in the knockout stages of the Tailteann Cup when they face Down in McGovern Park, Ruislip, at 6pm Saturday evening.

Here, we look at the players who featured against Offaly.

Andrew Walsh (Goalkeeper): From Clarinbridge in Galway and plays with Fulham Irish. Walsh is in his second year on the London panel and has made the position his own this year. Plays a lot of soccer in goals and his shot-stopping is his greatest attribute. Quantity surveyor.

Eoin Walsh: Has been living in London since 2018, his club is St Kiernan’s which is in the Barnet area of north London. From Moycullen in Galway, the physiotherapist is captain and very much the leader of the team, playing since 2020.

Daire Rooney: From St John’s Bosco, Newry, county Down, he would be seen as the team’s main man-marker of the opposition’s most dangerous forward. Plays for Fulham Irish and works as an actuary, on his second year in the county panel.

Daire Rooney (right) in action for Fulham Irish. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Ciaran McKeon: A student teacher, he was on the successful Connacht-winning Sligo U20 side, St Michael’s is his home club and now plays with Tir Chonaill Gaels. A ball-player, he likes to get on the scoreboard and this is his first year on the panel.

Oran Kerr: From the Magherafelt O’Donovan Rossa club in Derry, now playing with St Kiernan’s, he is a site engineer. In his second year on the panel he has nailed down a place and been an ever-present at wing-back. A physical specimen.

Shay Rafter: London born and bred, and at full-forward against Offaly causing wreck and helping himself to 0-4. His club is Tara and this is his first year in the senior panel having played on the Junior panel for three years. He is a student.

Aidan McLoughlin: Another of the London-born crew, he is on his second year in the panel and comes from the Round Towers club south of the Thames. A wing-forward for his club, has been converted to wing-back for the county and the construction manager likes to get up for a pop at the posts.

Stephen Dornan: From Inniscarra in Cork, he is now with Tir Chonaill Gaels. Has been around the panel since 2022 and a permanent fixture at midfield. Grabbed a goal against Offaly and is a permanent target with kickouts. Electrical engineer.

Liam Gallagher: The most experienced native-born player, having been there since 2019, he plays for the Tir Chonaill Gaels club and was at centre-back for the win over Offaly. A freetaker off the ground and the fastest on the panel.

Michael Carroll: From Gaoth Dobhair in Donegal, won an Ulster club Championship in 2018 and was around various senior panels. Only recently arrived, he stands out for his class on the ball. The electrical foreman plays for North London Shamrocks, in Wood Green.

Daniel Clarke: From Naomh Colmcille in Donegal, he works in recruitment and this is his second year on the panel. A centre-forward, he drops deep to pick the ball up and link to the attack. Another of the North London Shamrocks crew.

Ciaran Diver: From Moville in Donegal, unsurprisingly plays club for North London Shamrocks and floated around the Donegal senior panel in the past. Made the GAA Team Of The Week, is possibly London’s standout player. Steel fixer by trade.

Joshua Obahor: London-born and plays for Parnells, which is around the Wembley and Neasden areas, he is an account executive. Lines out at corner forward but comes out deeper, his strengths are his engine, his kick passing and ability to cover the pitch.

Joshua Obahor. Evan Treacy / INPHO Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Ruairí Rafferty: From Drumsurn in Derry, the teacher is a never-ending bundle of energy. Very fast, quite small, difficult to mark. First year on the panel and plays his club football with North London Shamrocks.

Fiontan Eastwood: Previously played in an All-Ireland Intermediate club final with home club St Enda’s in Belfast, he is a software developer and in his second season with the county, he lines out for Fulham Irish in club football. Will line out in the forwards but play as a sweeper.

Subs:

Michael Miller: Account manager, from St Eunan’s Letterkenny in Donegal and plays for North London Shamrocks.

Cahir Healy: Almost two decades at intercounty stuff following his dual career with Laois. From Portlaoise, is a teacher in south-west London and plays with St Brendan’s.

Evan Treacy / INPHO Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Tighe Barry: London-born, works as a project manager, plays with Parnells.

DJ O’Flaherty: The only Dub on the team, from Clontarf and is now with Fulham Irish. In his first year in the panel and works at order management.

Joseph McGill: From St Mary’s Convoy in Donegal, yet another North London Shamrocks player. In his second year with London and works in construction.

Manager

Michael Maher: Was appointed in October 2019 at just 32 years old, which makes him one of the longest-serving county managers in the game. Round Towers clubman and the first London-born manager of the county team.

A secondary school teacher in St Paul’s Academy, he also holds a UEFA ‘A’ Coaching License and has taken non-league English soccer teams.

Selector / Coach

Former Donegal goalkeeper, Michael Boyle. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Michael Boyle: An All-Ireland winner as back-up goalkeeper to Paul Durcan with Donegal in 2012, Termon man Boyle has been a massive influence on this London side. He also coaches North London Shamrocks.