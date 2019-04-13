Longford Town maintain unbeaten start to return to the top of the table

Longford Town 2

Bray Wanderers 0

THE SSE AIRTRICITY League First Division table makes for pleasant viewing for Longford Town this evening.

Thanks to first-half goals from Michael McDonnell and Peter Hopkins, Neale Fenn’s side recorded a thoroughly deserved 2-0 win over Bray Wanderers at the City Calling Stadium which has sent them to the summit.

As well as having a one-point lead over second-placed Cabinteely, Longford have the luxury of a game in hand over their rivals in the chasing pack.

Seeking to extend their undefeated run to seven games, the home side were in front in the seventh minute when McDonnell headed home from a corner.

A second goal seemed inevitable and it arrived on 34 minutes, Hopkins applying the finish after being teed up by Aodh Dervin.

Bray were unable to reverse the deficit in the second half, and having now suffered back-to-back defeats, they’ll be keen to rebound in positive fashion when they host Drogheda United on Friday.

Longford will aim to tighten their grip on top spot next Saturday down in Cork, where they’ll take on Cobh Ramblers.

LONGFORD TOWN: Lee Steacy, Conor Kenna, Shane Elworthy, Anto Breslin, Michael McDonnell, Peter Hopkins (Karl Chambers, 89), Aodh Dervin, Sean Brennan (Paul O’Conor, 89), Dean Zambra, Adam Evans (Dean Byrne, 81), Sam Verdon.

BRAY WANDERERS: Gabriel Sava, Sean Heaney (Luka Lovic, 72), Hugh Douglas, Kilian Cantwell, Dylan Barnett, Richie Purdy (Brandon McCann, 83), Dean O’Halloran, Paul Keegan, Luke Nolan, Dylan McGlade, Derek Daly.

Referee: Jason Mannix.

