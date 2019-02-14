This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Thursday 14 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lopetegui targets Premier League after Real Madrid nightmare

Despite being sacked from two of the highest profile jobs in world football in 2018, the 52-year-old sees a route back into top-tier coaching.

By The42 Team Thursday 14 Feb 2019, 10:03 PM
1 hour ago 3,128 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4494723

FORMER REAL MADRID and Spain boss Julen Lopetegui is eyeing a return to management in the Premier League after breaking his silence following a nightmare year.

The 52-year-old lost two of the highest profile jobs in world football during 2018 during a haunting 138-day spell for the ex-goalkeeper.

Sacked days before La Roja began their World Cup campaign, he lasted just 14 matches at Santiago Bernabeu.

But Lopetegui will not be deterred by the harrowing experience and is ready to resume his coaching career, with a move to England not out of the question.

“A coach needs to be open for the future, but if I can choose, I prefer to be in the best leagues,” he told the BBC Radio 5 Live Football Daily podcast.

“England is a fantastic league. When you watch a match in England, you can feel the atmosphere, the respect for the players and the coaches, this is very important. I want to feel that.

“Of course Spain is a fantastic league too, with fantastic players and coaches, but we will see.”

Spain were one of the main contenders for last year’s World Cup before they parted ways with Lopetegui just two days before the tournament was due to start.

The boss had an agreement in place to move to Madrid at the end of the tournament, with an announcement made as Spain were preparing for the finals.

But Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) chief Luis Rubiales took exception to talks seemingly taking place behind his back and dismissed Lopetegui, with Fernando Hierro thrust into the breach.

The 2010 winners reached the last 16 before being knocked out on penalties by hosts Russia.

“It was not easy for me,” he admits. “We worked very hard for two years, we felt that we were ready to have a fantastic World Cup.

“Two months previously, when I signed a new contract with Spain, they put a buyout clause in. It was [Luis] Rubiales’ idea, I agreed it with him no problem and then it [the Real Madrid job offer] happened.

“The timing was not chosen by me or Real Madrid – I said yes, but I knew the World Cup was my only responsibility. To keep it secret for one month is impossible and was not honest.

“We were convinced it was best to have a press conference to open and close the issue then, after that, the only focus was the World Cup.

“The players were fantastic. After I told them, we had our best training session in the three weeks of our preparation so we were very happy but in the end the president took that decision.

“It was a very hard moment and I will never forget it because it was a surprise. I felt it was very unfair.

“It was a five-hour flight home from Moscow to Madrid and I did not say anything but that is life. It was a very hard experience but you need to try and put it in a positive situation.”

Lopetegui’s fortunes would not improve upon moving to Los Blancos to succeed three-time Champions League winner Zinedine Zidane.

Real won five of the opening six games of the regular season but a run of seven without a win, which included a humiliating 5-1 defeat to Barcelona in El Clasico, saw him dismissed in October.

“We had a good start, the team was playing well but then we had three very bad weeks,” explained Lopetegui, who had been unbeaten in his 20 games in charge.

“You just hope you have time to find a solution because these things can balance out over a season. We were sure this situation was going to pass.

“I didn’t have time, that is the best way I can explain it.”

“I have all respect for the new coach [Santiago Solari], his new staff. And the players – I love them, they had a fantastic attitude with me.

“I would never say a bad word about Real Madrid. To manage the club is a fantastic experience for any coach. I hoped I could have more time but I have to look to the future.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Conor Murray needs to offload Ireland's kicking responsibility to focus on returning to form
    Conor Murray needs to offload Ireland's kicking responsibility to focus on returning to form
    Scotland lose centre Huw Jones for the rest of the Six Nations
    Analysis: How Ireland's defence adapted after harsh English lessons
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Barkley and Giroud on target as Chelsea earn 2-1 win over Malmo
    Barkley and Giroud on target as Chelsea earn 2-1 win over Malmo
    Valencia take control of tie with two-goal defeat of Celtic
    Lacazette sees red as Arsenal fall to surprise Europa League defeat in Belarus
    ENGLAND
    Former Man United starlet Morrison joins Swedish club in bid to relaunch career
    Former Man United starlet Morrison joins Swedish club in bid to relaunch career
    West Indies' Shannon Gabriel apologises to Joe Root and reveals what was said between players
    'If you're a proud Englishman, you don't come and play for us' - Kilbane
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Man United confirm enormous pay-off to Jose Mourinho
    Man United confirm enormous pay-off to Jose Mourinho
    Manchester United 'mentor' Eric Harrison dies at 81
    PSG's Di Maria 'never spoke badly' about United but expected jeers upon return

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie