This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 21 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz dies after contracting coronavirus

The Spaniard oversaw two European Cup triumphs during his five years in charge of Los Blancos.

By The42 Team Saturday 21 Mar 2020, 10:08 PM
14 minutes ago 1,128 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5053956
Image: AFP via Getty Images
Image: AFP via Getty Images

FORMER REAL MADRID president Lorenzo Sanz has died at the age of 76, just days after being hospitalised with coronavirus-like symptoms.

Fernando Sanz, Lorenzo’s son, said on Wednesday that he had been admitted to hospital after a period of ill health, but has now confirmed that he sadly passed away on Saturday.

“My father has just died. He did not deserve this ending and in this way,” Fernando Sanz wrote on Twitter. ”One of the kindest, bravest, and hardworking people I’ve ever seen is leaving. 

“His family and Real Madrid were his passion. My mother and my brothers have enjoyed all their moments with pride.”

A La Liga statement read: “The thoughts of everybody La Liga go out to our colleague Fernando Sanz and his family following the death of Lorenzo Sanz, who many of us have worked with and shared friendship.

“La Liga expresses its sincerest condolences for the loss, particular towards Real Madrid, where Sanz spent many years as president.”

Sanz was in charge of Real Madrid for five years from 1995 until 2000, having spent the previous decade as a director.

His tenure saw Los Blancos re-establish themselves as one of the world’s biggest and influential football clubs. 

They ended a 32-year wait for European Cup success with victory over Juventus in 1998 before following it up with another triumph in 2000 – the eighth time they had lifted the famous trophy.

However, just two months after that success, Sanz lost the presidential election to Florentino Perez, who had highlighted the financial problems at the club despite their on-field triumphs.

He ran for presidency on two more occasions but was unsuccessful, losing to Perez again in 2004 and Ramon Calderon in 2006.

He bought Spanish side Malaga later that year, before selling the club to Qatari businessman sheikh Abdullah ben Nasser Al Thani in 2010.

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused a crisis over the globe, with Spain one of the countries worst affected.

On Saturday, Spain reported a further 324 deaths, the highest one-day rise so far, with a total 1,326 people having died in the country since the outbreak.

Related Reads

21.03.20 Italy international Mbanda joins coronavirus fight as volunteer worker in Parma
21.03.20 AC Milan director Maldini and son test positive for coronavirus
21.03.20 Juventus striker Dybala tests positive for coronavirus

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie