John McGrath inspires Loughmore-Castleiney to Tipperary hurling glory

Loughmore-Castleiney 2-19

Toomevara 1-17

Niall McIntyre reports from Semple Stadium

LATE GOALS FROM from John McGrath and Paul McCahey sealed Loughmore-Castleiney’s return to the peak of Tipperary club hurling, completing the first leg of a potential double.

They take on Clonmel Commercials in next Sunday’s senior football final and have now wrapped up their first Tipperary hurling title since 2021 – the year they last won the double.

And it was like 2021 all over again with John McGrath winning man-of-the-match with a remarkable tally of 1-13.

John was the scoring star but his brothers Noel and Brian also had strong claims for the award, exuding composure and steadiness throughout what was a brilliant team display.

Toomevara for their part never gave up and 1-2 from super-sub Conor O’Meara kept them in the hunt, reducing the gap to just two points with two minutes to play but Loughmore were unfazed.

John McGrath responded with a goal of his own only 35 seconds later to put any hopes of a Toomevara comeback out of the question.

Loughmore-Castleiney’s Noel McGrath and Liam Ryan of Toomevara. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Toomevara settled into the game quickly even though they were playing against the breeze. Their supporters had plenty to cheer about in the opening minutes with Jack Delaney and Conor O’Farrell scoring fine points from play, easing them into their first county final in sixteen years.

The direct running of the Connolly brothers Ciaran and Ed was troubling them down the other end, giving their defence something to worry about. Ed Connolly could have had an early goal when he broke through the cover but his tame shot was saved by Rory Brislane.

Points from Ciaran Connolly and Brian McGrath kept Loughmore-Castleiney ticking with Kevin McCarthy responding with two quickfire white flags for Toomevara. Both free-takers were as good as unerring, exchanging dead-balls in a clinic of shooting.

But Loughmore-Castleiney took the lead for the first time in the 25th minute of the game and crucially for them, having been quiet, John McGrath was growing increasingly influential.

John and Liam McGrath scored the last two points of the half to give them a two-point lead at the break.

Darragh McCarthy scored his first point from play not long after half-time but Loughmore-Castleiney had all the answers.

Ed Connolly thundered into the game with some inspirational catches with John McGrath finishing every chance that came his way. Younger brother Brian was a rock at centre back with Noel sweeping up every loose ball.

Substitute Ciaran McCormack made a huge impact with two brilliant points as Loughmore powered towards the finish line. John McGrath showcased his genius once more in setting up Paul McCahey for a goal that looked like it would be the winner.

Conor O’Meara responded with some Toomevara defiance but just like flicking a switch, McGrath and Loughmore-Castleiney went down the other end to finish with a flourish.

“We’ll see ye here next weekend,” said the winning captain Liam McGrath, rounding off his speech.

Scorers for Loughmore: J McGrath 1-13 (9f, 1 ’65); P McCahey 1-0; C McCormack 0-2; C McGrath, B McGrath, C Connolly, L McGrath 0-1 each.

Scorers for Toomevara: D McCarthy 0-10 (9f); C O’Meara 1-2; J Delaney, K McCarthy 0-2 each; R Quirke 0-1.

Loughmore

1. Aiden McGrath

2. Ed Meagher, 3. Joey Hennessy, 4. Willie Eviston

5. John Ryan, 6. Brian McGrath, 7. Lorcan Egan

8 Noel McGrath, 9. Ciaran Connolly

10. Tommy Maher, 11. Tomás McGrath, 12. Ed Connolly

13. John McGrath, 19. Liam Treacy, 15. Liam McGrath.

Subs:

Ciaran McCormack for Liam Treacy (37)

Ciaran McGrath for Joey Hennessy (40)

Paul McCahey for Liam McGrath (54)

Eoin O’Connell for John Ryan (55)

Darragh McCahey for Tomás McGrath (60)

Toomevara

1. Rory Brislane

2. Barry O’Connell, 3. Andrew Ryan, 4. Seamus O’Farrell

5. Josh McCarthy, 6. Liam Ryan, 7. Jack Ryan

8. Robbie Quirke, 9. Conor O’Farrell

10. Jack Delaney, 11. Kevin McCarthy, 12. Mark McCarthy

13. Darragh McCarthy, 14. Adam Hall, 15. Darren Delaney

Subs:

Joshua Powell for Seamus O’Farrell (42)

Conor O’Meara for Adam Hall (43)

Jake Hackett for Josh McCarthy (45)

Colm Canning for Jack Ryan (51)

Paul Ryan for Mark McCarthy (53)

Referee: Alan Tierney (Shannon Rovers)