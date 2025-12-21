Loughrea left to sweat over red card after beating Slaughtneil in All-Ireland semi-final

Loughrea 2-22

Slaughtneil 0-15

LOUGHREA’S CULLEN KILLEEN is in danger of missing their club hurling All-Ireland final after he was sent off by referee Johnny Murphy in the dying moments of their otherwise handsome win over Slaughtneil.

Killeen was adjudged to have made a careless swing with his hurl and was awarded a red card by Murphy, leaving the midfielder distraught.

Loughrea were much better than their opponents on the day, a dominant second half performance showing the danger of their inside forward line.

Slaughtneil scored just five points in the second half and the fear that they did not contain a sharp threat in their own inside forward line was shown up.

Loughrea settled into the game a little quicker than their Ulster opponents. Vince Morgan, a late replacement for Darren Shaughnessy at full-forward showed good intent and pace as they took advantage of a little too much over-elaboration in the Slaughtneil defence from their own puckout to go 0-3 to 0-0 up.

With both sides leaving plenty on their opponents, Slaughtneil were able to take advantage of their frees, with Shéa Cassidy notching up six frees to add to his one from play in the first half.

Shane McGuigan is halted by Cullen Killeen. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

But Tiernan Killeen was keeping the Loughrea attack functioning better. He helped himself to three points, two from frees and Slaughtneil manager Paul McCormack was forced into switching Shane McGuigan onto marking duties.

The one goal came at a point when Slaughtneil drew level with a Chrissy McKaigue point on 25 minutes. From the next puckout from Gearóid Loughnane, a scramble ensued with Anthony Burns picking up, making his way to goal and lacing a shot to the top of Oisin O’Doherty’s net.

A clever point from Ruairí ÓMaináin, on the run from Cormac O’Doherty’s passed free, left the Derry men trailing 0-10 to 1-9 at the break.

However, Loughrea just went into overdrive at the start of the second half. They added three points before Slaughtneil’s Fionn McEldowney was caught in possession coming out of defence and Tiernan Killeen feathered a beautifully-weighted pass to Morgan.

Vince Morgan hits the second goal. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

He held off the challenges before planting a shot across Oisin O’Doherty to the top right hand corner of the net.

From that point on, they hit another ten points to Slaughtneil’s three, as the Derry men’s challenge withered.

Scorers for Loughrea: Tiernan Killeen 0-6 (0-4 frees), Anthony Burns and Vince Morgan 1-1 each, Neil Keary 0-3, Jamie Ryan 0-3 (1x sideline), Martin McManus, Caimin Killeen 0-2 each, Shane Morgan 0-2 (0-2 frees), Kieran Hanrahan, Cullen Killeen 0-1 each.

Scorers for Slaughtneil: Shéa Cassidy 0-8 (0-7 frees), Ruairí ÓMianáin, Chrissy McKaigue 0-2 each, Conor McAllister, Mark McGuigan, Eamon Cassidy 0-1 each.

Loughrea

1. Gearóid Loughnane

2. Paul Hoban 3. Johnny Coen 4. Kieran Hanrahan

5. Brian Keary 6. Shane Morgan 7. Joe Mooney

8. Ian Hanrahan 9. Cullen Killean

10. Caimin Killeen 11. Tiernan Killeen 12. Jamie Ryan

13. Anthony Burns 23. Vince Morgan 15. Martin McManus

Subs:

21. Neil Keary for McManus (45m)

19. Alan Kelly for Ian Hanrahan (53m)

20. Gavin Maher for Brian Keary (57m)

17. Luke McInerney for Ryan (58m)

25. Mikey Murray for Vince Morgan

Slaughtneil

1. Oisin O’Doherty

2. Fionn McEldowney 3. Paul McNeill 4. Conor McAllister

5. Ruairí ÓMianáin 6. Meehaul McGrath 7. Shane McGuigan

8. Cathal ÓMianáin 14. Cormac O’Doherty

10. Mark McGuigan 11. Sé McGuigan 13. Brendan Rogers

12. Eamon Cassidy 9. Christopher McKaigue 15. Shéa Cassidy

Subs:

21. Jerome McGuigan for Sé McGuigan (39m)

19. Conor Coyle for Cathal ÓMaináin (39m)

17. Peter McCullagh for Mark McGuigan (55m)

18. Gerald Bradley for Shéa Cassidy (55m)

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick)