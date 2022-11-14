'It feels really special' - A trip down memory lane with Irish football's next centurion

100 not out: Louise Quinn has starred for Ireland through the years.

LOUISE QUINN IS in a reflective mood.

Understandably so. The Republic of Ireland defensive stalwart is preparing to win her 100th senior cap.

14 years on.

Should Quinn play in today’s international friendly against Morocco [KO 5pm, RTÉ Player and News Channel], she’ll become the fifth Irish women’s centurion, joining Emma Byrne (134), Áine O’Gorman (112), Ciara Grant (105) and Niamh Fahey (105) in an exclusive club.

There’s mentions for all throughout a typically-colourful half-hour video call from Marbella on Saturday, none more so than for fellow defensive veteran Fahey. The Liverpool captain hit the century earlier this year, and the Birmingham City skipper had a chat with her about it the previous night. Both agreed on a shared feeling.

“It’s very rare and a very special occasion,” 32-year-old Quinn begins.

“Even when I was talking to Niamh about, [we said] you don’t really think about it when you’re going through your career, but when you start approaching the 90, you’d be like, ‘Okay this could be something that I’d like to achieve’ — that you’ve been able to play for your country for 100 caps and hopefully more.

“It feels really special, for my family as well, it’s something they’re very proud of. They’re making their way out to Spain today.”

They, who have been there since the very beginning.

Each and every step of the way.

From Blessington to the world’s biggest stages. The World Cup next summer.

She thinks of her parents, her coaches, her mentors. Other big inspirations from when she was a kid. Local star Sandra Mulhall, who “highlighted to me that there was an Irish team there”.

Then Byrne, Fahey, Grant, and Yvonne Treacy who came to an underage game of hers, and soon went from Arsenal and Ireland idols to team-mates and friends.

Quinn is the beating heart of this Irish team, a fearless and peerless leader. Rock solid in defence, she’s also fond of a trademark headed goal, with 15 to her credit. She’s a talker, both on and off the pitch. A warm character, with time for everyone.

Presumably, her biggest landmark in a green jersey lies ahead next summer — she smiles and nods — but what about other standout memories through the years?

Facing Germany in 2014. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“For me — and it’s always one that stood out for the family and it’s one of the jerseys I have hanging up in the house — the Germany game in Tallaght. We lost 3-2 in the last couple of minutes.”

April 2014, a World Cup qualifier against the then-European champions and world number two. Quinn brings us back through it: her early goal, the “absolute shock” of being in the lead, giving away a soft penalty, Megan Campbell’s throw-in causing wreck and how they were cruelly denied a monumental result.

“It was the most up and down game of every feeling,” she laughs.

“It was just a massive learning game for me to what international football is, and how great and cruel football can be. For all these things to happen in 90 minutes, it was just ridiculous.

“I wanted to feel those feelings again of the joy, but the heartbreak was something I didn’t want to feel again.”

One which began for Quinn in February 2008. Her debut against Poland, a 4-1 friendly win in Baldonnell, St Francis’ home pitch. Back to that common thread.

“I came on for Niamh Fahey for probably a whole minute-and-a-half, I’m not sure,” she grins. “I remember the moment. My Dad rocking up, driving me there. I just remember tentatively going into the changing room and seeing everyone, the likes of Ciara Grant, Emma Byrne, all of them. I just didn’t know where to go, where to sit, what to do. I was just probably waiting for someone to tell me.

“It was obviously so nerve-wracking but the excitement was too much. I was going there not thinking that I’d even get on for a minute, but I’d never take that moment away. I potentially touched the ball once — headed it, I think, which just speaks for itself about my career to be honest!

“I think at that stage I was unsure of the scale of senior international football, to be honest.”

Next thing, she was out of the set-up for a year or so. She missed out on a camp in America, and feared for what could follow.

“I thought this is it now, I’m out, this is the change of what’s going to happen to the Irish team and I don’t know how I’m going to get back in. I was devastated.

“But that just drove me on to want to do more, be more, and be a part of it. There was stuff that I had to work on personally. That was exactly what I did.”

Quinn captained the U19s. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Quinn shaped her club career around Ireland. Champions League at Peamount United to going professional, with chapters in Sweden (Eskilstuna United), England (Notts County, Arsenal, and now Birmingham City) and Italy (Fiorentina) following.

Every decision was made with great consideration for representing the national team.

The Wicklow woman played a big role in the team’s stand against the FAI in 2017 with that landmark press conference in Liberty Hall.”

“It’s over five years ago but it’s still really, really fresh for us. It was just extremely powerful,” she nods, recounting the details and explaining how it solidified the group and left an everlasting legacy. That pivotal turning point from “the tick-box situation to have women’s team” to proper care and support.

“We were all just trying to, and wanting to do it for the greater good. Emma Byrne putting her career on the line, but she wanted it for the Irish team. It was scary, but it was worth the risk.

“She (Emma Byrne) was one of the best. To get to see her after the Scotland game, talk to her and re-iterate what we think of her — she still gets mentioned in every single camp.

“We’re making sure that the younger girls coming through have an idea of what we had to do in 2017 for this exact moment.

“I just think without that day and that moment, I’m not sure we’d be here. All of those players that shared that moment, that’s changed women’s football.

“We’re trying to be role models, hit as many teams, communities, girls, boys, just to show that wherever you’re from, in your little town or big city in Ireland, that you can achieve, and get to a World Cup,” she notes at another point.

Preparations are well underway; last month’s historic play-off win over Scotland in the rear-view mirror and the focus already switching to Group B next July against Australia, Canada and Nigeria.

This is an “incredibly important camp,” culminating in facing Morocco today. It’s early days yet, but “ideal to be playing an African nation” with a view to Nigeria. The sides met in a behind-closed-doors game on Friday, which ended 2-2 after Ireland came from behind and should have won, Quinn admits.

But it was a successful — and physical — exercise.

Quinn with Niamh Fahey. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

With each and every word Quinn utters, you can sense her excitement for Australia next summer.

For that biggest landmark in green. The pinnacle.

“At the moment anyway, I don’t feel fazed by it, we just can’t wait to put ourselves on the stage,” she beams.

“We’re thrilled to be playing the hosts, to be honest. I’ve read Ireland, we’re the next in line for the most tickets requested.

“My sister lives in Melbourne, all her friends are on that. When the tickets went on sale through Fifa, I had messages from friends over there that they got their tickets — at three or four in the morning. If the tournament wasn’t in Ireland, the next best place is probably Australia to get our fans there and make that experience as special as it can be. To play the hosts in Sydney in front of a full stadium, I’m just ridiculously excited for it… I need to calm down!”

She does momentarily, before concluding:

“We’re going to fully embrace it, do ourselves proud. The Irish people, we love a World Cup. I remember 2002, being in the pub at that age watching the World Cup, obviously very, very monitored! But I remember the atmosphere, it was so special just to watch on the big screen and be immersed in that crowd of people with so much joy.

“We just want to make the most of it. We really can put top performances in. We just have to carry on what we’ve been doing the last year or two.”

Or 14, in Louise Quinn’s case.

Here’s to a few more.