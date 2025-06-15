Louth progress to All-Ireland knockout stages as Clare exit

Results - All-Ireland SFC

Louth 2-17 Clare 2-14

LEINSTER CHAMPIONS LOUTH enjoyed their first win of the All-Ireland group stages today to progress to next weekend’s preliminary quarter-finals.

Louth saw off Clare by three points in Portlaoise, grateful for goals from Sam Mulroy and Ciaran Downey as they went ahead 2-8 to 0-6 at the break.

Downey starred in that opening period as he struck 1-5, while Mulroy grabbed 1-1. The first goal arrived after 20 minutes courtesy of Mulroy, before Downey netted soon after and then added a two-pointer to push them nine clear.

Clare got an early second-half boost when Rory McMahon netted and then Eoin Cleary’s late goal helped cut the gap Peter Keane’s side faced to four points.

They managed to cut the gap to three on two occasions in the closing stages but Clare couldn’t secure the result they needed to prolong their championship with Conor Branigan notching an insurance score for Louth.

