Major setback for Louth as star forward ruled out for 12 weeks with injury

LOUTH STAR FORWARD Sam Mulroy will play no further part in Louth’s Division 2 promotion push in the Allianz Football League.

The Louth captain sustained a hamstring injury in their win over Kildare at the weekend and a scan has revealed the severity of a 12-week lay off

Having lost their opening two games to Clare and Derry, Mickey Harte’s side won three on the spin with Mulroy top scoring with 19 points.

The Naomh Mairtin forward will miss Cork’s trip to Ardee and if Louth win that game Mulroy will miss a potential promotion shoot-out between themselves and Dublin in the final round at Croke Park.

The news also means Mulroy is in line to miss their Leinster championship opener against Westmeath on 23 April. It is a major setback for Louth as the attacker has been a key figure for the county in recent seasons with some brilliant scoring displays.