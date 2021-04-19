BE PART OF THE TEAM

Monday 19 April 2021
Lowry finishes inside top 10 as Cink claims RBC Heritage victory

The Offaly man shot six birdies in South Carolina, including four in his final eight holes.

By AFP Monday 19 Apr 2021, 12:50 AM
A super Sunday for Shane Lowry.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

US VETERAN STEWART Cink polished off a four-shot victory in the RBC Heritage, firing a one-under par 70 in the final round as his second win of the US PGA Tour season became a family affair.

Cink, 47, came into the final round with a five-stroke lead and his two birdies and one bogey — for a 19-under total of 265 at Harbour Town Golf Links in South Carolina — were more than enough.

Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo and American Harold Varner shared second on 269, Grillo carding a 68 and Varner climbing the leaderboard with a five-under par 66.

Shane Lowry, who started the day in 28th, finished in a tie for ninth place after climbing up the leaderboard with a brilliant round of 66.

The Offaly man shot six birdies, including four in his final eight holes. He finished eight shots off the summit on 11-under.

Cink had ended an 11-year title drought with his win in the Safeway Open in September — a dry spell that stretched back to his 2009 British Open triumph.

As in his victory last autumn, Cink had son, Reagan, as his caddie, but he said the presence of wife, Lisa, and his son Connor made Sunday’s victory even more special.

“It just keeps getting better,” said Cink, who set 36-hole and 54-hole tournament scoring records on the way to his third career title at Harbour Town. The first two came back in 2000 and 2004.

“Winning with Reagan caddying back in the fall was amazing, but Connor couldn’t be there,” Cink said. “Today he just flew in, changed his flight from Wyoming to be here just for this, and there’s no way I was going to not win with him coming all the way down here.

“It was just so great to have the whole family here. It means so much to me. It’s just a really — a blast this week. I just can’t explain it.”

© – AFP, 2021

– Additional reporting by Paul Dollery

