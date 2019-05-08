Relive Lucas Moura's incredible Champions League semi-final hat-trick against Ajax tonight

Moura celebrates his third goal at the Johan Cruyff ArenA.

LUCAS MOURA WAS the hero for Tottenham on Wednesday night, with the Brazilian scoring an incredible second-half hat-trick to book his side’s place in the final of the Champions League.

First-half goals from Matthijs de Ligt and Hakim Ziyech saw Ajax command a 3-0 aggregate lead at half-time, as Spurs’ hopes looked dead and buried heading into the interval.

However three goals, two in the space of five minutes and a third in the 96th minute, saw Moura turn the semi-final on it’s head — breaking Ajax hearts in dramatic fashion with a low finish into Andre Onana’s bottom corner in the final seconds of stoppage time.

You can watch all of Moura’s goals below.

IT'S HAPPENING AGAIN!



How has Lucas Moura kept that ball and scored!?!?



What a week of football!



🤯🤯🤯🤯#AJATOT #UCL #VMSport pic.twitter.com/AdUO63yhNX — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) May 8, 2019

LUCAS MOURA WITH A 95th MINUTE WINNER! 🤯



AJAX HEARTS BROKE! 💔



SPURS ARE IN THE UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL! 🥳



FOOTBALL. BLOODY. FOOTBALL! 😮#AJATOT #UCL #VMSport pic.twitter.com/8xW2glH08z — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) May 8, 2019

