Relive Lucas Moura's incredible Champions League semi-final hat-trick against Ajax tonight

LUCAS MOURA WAS the hero for Tottenham on Wednesday night, with the Brazilian scoring an incredible second-half hat-trick to book his side’s place in the final of the Champions League.
First-half goals from Matthijs de Ligt and Hakim Ziyech saw Ajax command a 3-0 aggregate lead at half-time, as Spurs’ hopes looked dead and buried heading into the interval.
However three goals, two in the space of five minutes and a third in the 96th minute, saw Moura turn the semi-final on it’s head — breaking Ajax hearts in dramatic fashion with a low finish into Andre Onana’s bottom corner in the final seconds of stoppage time.
You can watch all of Moura’s goals below.
COMEBACK IS ON!— Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) May 8, 2019
Lucas Moura has Spurs back in it!#AJATOT #UCL #VMSport pic.twitter.com/jRhZeLF1uv
IT'S HAPPENING AGAIN!— Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) May 8, 2019
How has Lucas Moura kept that ball and scored!?!?
What a week of football!
🤯🤯🤯🤯#AJATOT #UCL #VMSport pic.twitter.com/AdUO63yhNX
LUCAS MOURA WITH A 95th MINUTE WINNER! 🤯— Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) May 8, 2019
AJAX HEARTS BROKE! 💔
SPURS ARE IN THE UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL! 🥳
FOOTBALL. BLOODY. FOOTBALL! 😮#AJATOT #UCL #VMSport pic.twitter.com/8xW2glH08z
