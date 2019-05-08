This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 8 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Relive Lucas Moura's incredible Champions League semi-final hat-trick against Ajax tonight

The Brazilian scored three second-half goals against Ajax to send Spurs through to this year’s final.

By The42 Team Wednesday 8 May 2019, 10:33 PM
51 minutes ago 4,421 Views 16 Comments
https://the42.ie/4625771
Moura celebrates his third goal at the Johan Cruyff ArenA.
Image: Peter Dejong
Moura celebrates his third goal at the Johan Cruyff ArenA.
Moura celebrates his third goal at the Johan Cruyff ArenA.
Image: Peter Dejong

LUCAS MOURA WAS the hero for Tottenham on Wednesday night, with the Brazilian scoring an incredible second-half hat-trick to book his side’s place in the final of the Champions League.

First-half goals from Matthijs de Ligt and Hakim Ziyech saw Ajax command a 3-0 aggregate lead at half-time, as Spurs’ hopes looked dead and buried heading into the interval.

However three goals, two in the space of five minutes and a third in the 96th minute, saw Moura turn the semi-final on it’s head — breaking Ajax hearts in dramatic fashion with a low finish into Andre Onana’s bottom corner in the final seconds of stoppage time.

You can watch all of Moura’s goals below.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie