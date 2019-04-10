This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Increíble' - Young Mexican footballer scores one of the luckiest penalties we've seen

The Chivas U17s player appeared to have missed the spot-kick after crashing his shot off the crossbar.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 10 Apr 2019, 5:41 PM
42 minutes ago 2,162 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4585995
One of the most fortunate penalties we've ever seen.
Image: ESPN UK
Image: ESPN UK

A YOUNG MEXICAN footballer has scored one of the luckiest penalties you’re likely to see.

Chivas U17s player Diego Campillo was hugely fortunate to see his spot-kick end up in the back of the net, when their clash with Lobos BUAP went to a penalty shoot-out.

Campillo appeared to have spurned his opportunity when the initial shot crashed off the crossbar.

But after seeing his effort briefly shoot skywards, Campillo was stunned to see the ball land down straight in front of the goals before bouncing into the net.

The match commentators covering the game repeatedly shouted “increíble” as the ball sensationally landed in the net, while the Lobos BUAP goalkeeper threw the ball away in disgust when he realised that it was a legitimate score.

You can watch the freakish moment unfold below.

Source: ESPN UK/YouTube

