'Increíble' - Young Mexican footballer scores one of the luckiest penalties we've seen

A YOUNG MEXICAN footballer has scored one of the luckiest penalties you’re likely to see.

Chivas U17s player Diego Campillo was hugely fortunate to see his spot-kick end up in the back of the net, when their clash with Lobos BUAP went to a penalty shoot-out.

Campillo appeared to have spurned his opportunity when the initial shot crashed off the crossbar.

But after seeing his effort briefly shoot skywards, Campillo was stunned to see the ball land down straight in front of the goals before bouncing into the net.

The match commentators covering the game repeatedly shouted “increíble” as the ball sensationally landed in the net, while the Lobos BUAP goalkeeper threw the ball away in disgust when he realised that it was a legitimate score.

You can watch the freakish moment unfold below.

