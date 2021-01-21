BE PART OF THE TEAM

Thursday 21 January 2021
Suarez hits late winner as Atletico go seven points clear in Spain and Barcelona need extra-time for cup success

The Uruguayan striker scored twice as Atletico came from behind to beat Eibar 2-1.

By The42 Team Thursday 21 Jan 2021, 10:42 PM
20 minutes ago 626 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5332335
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

LUIS SUAREZ FIRED home an 89th minute penalty to crown Atletico Madrid’s comeback win in La Liga tonight as they reaffirmed their position at the top of the table.

Suarez scored twice in the 2-1 win away to Eibar that leaves Atletico seven points clear, and having a game in hand, at the top of the table with Madrid rivals Real in second place.

A Marko Dmitrovic penalty handed Eibar a surprise lead in the 12th minute but it was level at the interval after Suarez equalised in the 40th minute. Atletico left it late to find the winner but Suarez supplied it as they claimed all three points.

Barcelona were in Copa Del Rey action tonight and they advanced to the last 16 after an extra-time 2-0 win away to UD Cornella despite missing two penalties in normal time.

Miralem Pjanic in the 39th minute and Ousmane Dembele in the 80th minute both failed to convert their spot kicks as goalkeeper Ramón Juan saved both penalties.

But Demebele opened the scoring as he made amends two minutes into extra-time by finding the net before Martin Braithwaite sealed the success late on.

Elsewhere it finished 1-1 between Valencia and Osasuna in La Liga while Athletic Bilbao won 2-1 away to UD Ibiza in the Copa Del Rey.

