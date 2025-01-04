Luke Littler sets his sights on Phil Taylor’s 16 world titles and ‘a lot more’

LUKE LITTLER BELIEVES he can hunt down Phil Taylor’s record of 16 world titles after becoming the youngest ever champion.

The 17-year-old consolidated his status as the biggest star in the game by winning the World Championship with a 7-3 demolition of Michael van Gerwen at Alexandra Palace.

Littler has already achieved things away from the oche that the great Taylor could never do by transcending the sport, but says he also has the talent – and time – to match his sporting records as well.

Asked what he could achieve, he replied: “Add on to it. Get maybe a few more. If I want the 16, then I am sure I could possibly achieve it.

“If deep down, if I really want it, then with my ability, I’m sure I can achieve a lot more. But I know I’m in this for a long, long time.

“I just want to try and win as many titles as I can this year. I won 10 last year. I’ve started the year off with one. But just try and add on to that 10. Maybe win 10, 11 or 12 or even more titles.”

Littler’s journey to stardom began when he picked up a magnetic dart for the first time when he was 18 months old.

He earned ridicule from his friends when he ditched playing football for darts when he was nine, but has had the last laugh after taking his earnings to over €1.8 million (£1.5m) in prize money in just 13 months – a figure that has been dwarfed by his income away from the game with a host of high-profile sponsorship deals.

“I started off 18 months in a nappy on a magnetic board. But to keep at it. Obviously, when I’d say to my mates, I’ve got a darts competitions,” he said.

“They would say ‘Darts?’ Have you not seen it?. But I’ve come a long way. Me and my family have come a long way.

“There probably will be a big purchase when I get my head around the amount of money I’ve won, but I have said it in other interviews, I don’t like to talk about the money, but it is there.”

Littler’s emergence over the last 13 months – where he made the final as a 16-year-old debutant – has changed the sport and opened it up to a whole new audience.

There were an army of fans wearing his shirt in the crowd at Ally Pally and not all of them were beer-drinking football supporters.

“I think near enough everyone had my top on,” he said.

“I said from last year there weren’t many kids here but now there is so many and representing me with my darts shirt means the world.

“It has been massive, it has also been good to bring out the magnetic dartboards because that is what I started on.

“To bring my own design out and see them all over the shops is so good to see.”

Manchester United fan Littler received a congratulatory message from former Red Devils midfielder and England captain David Beckham.

While it was a brief exchange, the significance of someone as high-profile as Beckham tuning in was not lost on Littler.

“He said ‘wow, well done’, and I said ‘thank you’,” Littler said on Sky Sports.

“It just goes to show how well I’ve done for the sport, not only for myself but the other hundreds of professionals out there. To see the likes of David Beckham watching it, it feels crazy.”